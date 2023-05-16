Submit Release
City Had Right to Get Rid of Its Statue of Father Serra

The City of Ventura acted within its rights in stripping a statue of Saint Junípero Serra of its historical-landmark status, prying it from its moorings in front of the city hall, and carting it off, Div. Six of the Court of Appeal for this district has held, in an opinion that avoids any discussion of the controversy surrounding the priest long hailed as “The Father of the California Missions” but recently accused of committing “cultural genocide.”

