Transportation Commission awards one $1.41 million contract in May

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded a nearly $1.41 million contract for a Wyoming Department of Transportation construction project during its May 11 regular business meeting.

Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors was awarded an almost $1.41 million bid for a project involving paving, guardrail work, grading, traffic control, drainage work, fencing, seeding/erosion control and other work on about 0.40 of a mile on Interstate 25 at the US Highway 85 interchange in Laramie County. The contracted completion date is October 31, 2023.

The project is primarily funded with federal dollars. Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.

