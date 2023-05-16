New Medical Cannabis Pharmacy, Crescent City Therapeutics, Set to Open in Kenner
New medical marijuana pharmacy, Crescent City Therapeutics, is set to open in Kenner with a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, May 22, at 11:00AM.
We want to provide safe, effective, & compassionate care to those who can benefit from this alternative form of medicine. It's a privilege to be able to offer this important service to our community.”KENNER, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New medical marijuana pharmacy, Crescent City Therapeutics, is set to open in Kenner with a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, May 22, at 11:00AM. Located at 100 W Airline Highway in Kenner, Louisiana, this new medical marijuana pharmacy, with a seasoned group of experts at the helm, is poised to serve Southeast Louisiana with compassionate care and the highest quality marijuana medications available in the state.
Lovie Rodgers, PharmD, MPH is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Crescent City Therapeutics. She earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Xavier University of Louisiana College of Pharmacy in New Orleans, LA in 2007. Upon graduation, she completed an American Society of Health System Pharmacists accredited PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at Ochsner Health System in New Orleans, LA. Dr. Rodgers also holds a Master of Public Health in Global Community Health Sciences degree from Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine.
Dr. Rodgers has over 16 years of clinical pharmacy service and leadership experience. She was a full-time Clinical Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice faculty member at Xavier University College of Pharmacy of New Orleans for six years. She served as Director of Pharmacy at West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, LA as well as Clinical Care Delivery and Pharmacy Manager for LCMC Healthcare Partners.
Dr. Rodgers is a very active member of the Louisiana Society of Health Systems Pharmacists (LSHP). She was elected as Board Member at Large Elect. She previously served one term as the Southeast Chapter President. Some of her accomplishments include New Orleans City Business Woman of the Year Honoree, New Orleans Gambit 40 under 40 Honoree, Tulane University Building Interdisciplinary Research Careers in Women’s Health (BIRCWH) Scholar, and Xavier University College of Pharmacy Ambulatory Preceptor of the Year.
Lovie Rodgers is dedicated to creating an accessible, secure and compassionate medical marijuana pharmacy experience for patients. The Crescent City Therapeutics team is committed to honoring the expectations of patients, physicians and the greater Metro community.
Thanh Nguyen, Pharm.D., a native of Jefferson Parish, will serve as the Pharmacist in Charge. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisiana Monroe (2002), an MBA from the University of New Orleans (2005), and a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Xavier University of Louisiana (2010). Dr. Nguyen has extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry since 2008, having served in various roles such as Director of Pharmacy, Regional Director of Pharmacy, and Associate Chief of Pharmacy for the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. Additionally, he owns and operates several independently owned pharmacies with licensures in multiple states.
With many years of hard work and dedication in the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Nguyen brings a unique skillset to Crescent City Therapeutics patients. "At Crescent City Therapeutics, we want to provide safe, effective, and compassionate care to those who can benefit from this alternative form of medicine. It's a privilege to be able to offer this important service to our community" he says.
Judge Freddie Pitcher, Jr. is appointed as Chief Compliance Officer. He earned his bachelor's degree in 1966 and Juris Doctor in 1973 from Southern University. Notably, he became the first African American judge in Baton Rouge in 1983 and later served on the 19th Judicial District Court. Prior to his judicial career, he was a partner at Pitcher, Tyson, Avery, and Cunningham law firm and worked as a special counsel and assistant district attorney. After retiring from the bench, he joined Phelps and Dunbar law firm and served as Chancellor and professor at Southern University Law Center until 2015.
Capitol Wellness Solutions CEO and founder, Randy J. Mire, Pharm.D, is set to be the investor in Crescent City Therapeutics. Randy J. Mire, Pharm.D, obtained his Doctor of Pharmacy degree at Xavier University. He has been in the pharmacy business since 2007 and he owns several specialty pharmacies with licensures in multiple states. Randy recorded the first medical marijuana sales in Louisiana at Capitol Wellness Solutions. He is known to be the first pharmacist to dispense medical marijuana in the South.
To stay up to date with Crescent City Therapeutics, visit their website at https://cctpharmacy.com.
Crescent City Therapeutics is a new medical cannabis pharmacy that is committed to providing the highest quality care to our patients. Our experienced and knowledgeable team is dedicated to helping patients find the right cannabis products to manage their medical conditions and improve their quality of life. At Crescent City Therapeutics, we are committed to making medical cannabis accessible to those who need it most, and we are proud to serve the Kenner community and beyond. Visit our website for more information https://cctpharmacy.com.
