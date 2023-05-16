Submit Release
River Users Should Avoid Area Near Adel Wastewater Facility

ADEL--Persons recreating on the North Racoon River should avoid an area immediately below the Adel Wastewater Treatment Facility where a pool of partially treated waste has collected after a release on Monday.

A problem with a valve caused the release. The valve was repaired, but liquids with suspended solids pooled adjacent the river at the facility. The partially treated waste did go through ultraviolet disinfection treatment, but as a precaution, river users should avoid the area until the pool dissipates.

The facility is off Portland Road on the southeast side of town.

For more information contact Mike Lansing, Adel wastewater supervisor, at 515-201-7942.

