Jennifer Smith CEO/Founder Everything Podcasts receives YWCA Women of Distinction Award - Entrepreneurship & Innovation

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Smith, founder, and CEO of Everything Podcasts, has been recognized for her outstanding achievements and contribution to the podcasting industry with the YWCA Women of Distinction Award in the category of Entrepreneur and Innovation. The prestigious award, presented by Scotiabank, is nationally recognized and celebrates women who inspire others and break down barriers. The annual awards gala was held at the Westin Bayshore Vancouver on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023.
The YWCA Women of Distinction Award is presented to women who demonstrate accomplishments that help them stand out amongst their peers. The Entrepreneurship and Leadership category recognizes founders, owners, leaders, or other innovators who have been operating for a minimum of three years. They have made significant contributions to their industries and have demonstrated drive, ingenuity, and a solid vision for their businesses that separates them from their competitors.
Details about the YWCA Women of Distinction Awards and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at https://ywcavan.org/women-distinction-awards#2023-recipients.
With over 20 years of executive experience, Smith’s exceptional leadership has set the standard for creativity and innovation in the media space. She prioritizes opportunities for underrepresented voices, including Indigenous, Black, People of Colour, and 2SLGBTQIA+ communities to build awareness of important causes through the podcasting platform. Smith is dedicated to providing outlets for underrepresented voices and creating a positive impact through her career.
Smith has made significant contributions to the industry as a role model and leader. She held the first female seat on the BC Broadcast Board and was on the strategy team responsible for winning the world’s first 2SLGBTQIA+ television network license and launching the world’s first gay and lesbian television network, OutTV. Smith is also a fierce advocate for women and has remained committed to leadership and mentorship at all stages of her career.
With Everything Podcasts, Smith has set the standard for innovation and creativity in the podcast space. Launched in 2019, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith built a full-service digital media podcast production company that offers a turnkey solution for clients by providing a single source end to end for ideation creation, script development, production, distribution, promotion, and marketing of a podcast series. Smith and her team of award-winning creatives and world-class talent develop original podcasts with state-of-the-art and engaging audio to ignite stories with purpose for global, national, and regional brands. The company takes on 10 pro-bono clients annually to build awareness of important causes through the global reach of the podcasting platform.
Smith says: “Starting a company comes with a myriad of challenges, incredible highs and difficult lows — it’s the nature of entrepreneurship — but as a lifelong media professional, I saw an opportunity to advance the media landscape. I understand we’re on the frontlines of messaging and communications, and I firmly believe we have a responsibility — and a great privilege — to breakthrough barriers and carve out space to share truths and champion stories that have historically been silenced or unheard — that’s a really big deal to me and one of the driving forces behind Everything Podcasts. If we want to see change, we have to create it; we have to do the hard work to support a culture that celebrates our connections and values our differences as much as our similarities.”
Everything Podcasts grew 145% in its first year, surpassing all expectations, and has since grown from 11 employees to 43 employees. In a short time, Everything Podcasts has created hundreds of episodes heard around the world for brands like KPMG, Feed the Children, King's College London, California Closets, G&F Financial, The Canadian Museums Association, Seva Canada, Manitoba University, The Knowledge Network and Curatio medical software company, serving 110 countries in 20+ languages. In 2021, Everything Podcasts entered into partnership with Pattison Media, Western Canada’s largest private media group.
Everything Podcasts is unique in the podcast space. As a world-class media podcast production company, we help brands evolve and expand their media strategy into the audio space with a custom podcast series. The team creates docutainment-style content featuring compelling audio design and engaging storytelling that ensures content connects with audiences in a meaningful and memorable way.
