MAINE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION WELCOMES COMMISSIONER CAROLYN GILBERT

May 16, 2023

Hallowell, Maine-Chair Philip L. Bartlett II welcomed new Commissioner Carolyn "Carrie" Gilbert to the Maine Public Utilities Commission today during regular deliberations. Gilbert was approved by the Maine Legislature's Joint Standing Committee on Energy, Utilities and Technology, confirmed by the State Senate, and sworn in by Governor Janet Mills last week for a six-year term.

I'm very pleased to welcome Carrie to the Commission, Bartlett said. During her 16 years with Daymark Energy Advisors, she has played a key role in the energy industry on renewable energy development, energy policy, and competitive energy procurements. Her vast knowledge will serve the Commission and Maine utility customers well as the state continues to navigate very complex energy issues.

I'm looking forward to this new role serving the people of Maine, said Commissioner Gilbert. This is an exciting time for Maine as we navigate opportunities to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and strengthen infrastructure, while making responsible decisions that do not unduly burden ratepayers and ensures safe, reliable, and affordable utility service.

Gilbert was appointed to the Maine Public Utilities Commission in May 2023 by Governor Janet Mills. Prior to her appointment, she was a Managing Consultant at Daymark Energy Advisors where she worked with utility commissions across the country on renewable energy policy and economics. She began her career as a consulting environmental engineer for municipal water and wastewater utilities. Commissioner Gilbert has served on the Energy Working Group of the Maine Climate Council and is the Maine Chapter Chair of New England Women in Energy and Environment (NEWIEE). Gilbert holds a Master of Business Administration from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. She completed her undergraduate work at Dartmouth College and holds bachelors degrees in Engineering and Environmental Earth Sciences. Her term expires in March 2029.

About the Commission

The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water, and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers, while also helping achieve reductions in state greenhouse gas emissions. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service, gas safety and Dig Safe. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chair, Patrick Scully and Carolyn Gilbert serve as Commissioners.

Learn more about the Commission at www.maine.gov/mpuc/

