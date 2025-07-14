MAINE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION ISSUES RFP TO ADVANCE CLEAN ENERGY DEVELOPMENT ON CONTAMINATED LANDS

July 14, 2025

Hallowell, Maine- The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the sale of energy or renewable energy credits (RECs) to promote the economic reuse of contaminated land through clean energy development, in accordance with 35-A M.R.S. 3210-J (statute).

The RFP seeks proposals for energy or RECs from eligible Class IA renewable resources. Proposals must be submitted by 11:59 PM on July 25, 2025. The Commission seeks to procure up to 1,573,026 MWh in this solicitation.

"This RFP demonstrates Maine's strong commitment to both advancing clean energy and supporting the reuse of contaminated land for economic benefit," said Commission Chair Philip L. Bartlett II. By prioritizing projects on PFAS-contaminated agricultural land, were helping communities turn environmental challenges into opportunities for sustainable development and cost savings for ratepayers.

To be eligible, a Class IA resource must:

-Qualify as a Maine RPS Class IA resource;

-Begin commercial operations on or after September 19, 2023; and

-Have either an executed interconnection agreement or a system impact study underway, if required by the applicable regional transmission organization, independent system operator, or administrator.

Proposals will be evaluated based on the requirements of the statute, and the criteria detailed in the RFP. To be selected, a project must demonstrate that it is likely to produce net benefits to ratepayers that exceed its costs.

In accordance with the statute, the Commission will give primary preference to projects located on contaminated land-specifically agricultural land contaminated by PFAS. Projects sited on contaminated land will be awarded contracts before other qualifying projects that are not sited on contaminated land. To qualify for this preference, at least 90% of the project footprint must be located on such land.

For more information, please visit the Commissions website at: https://mpuc-cms.maine.gov/CQM.Public.WebUI/Common/CaseMaster.aspx?CaseNumber=2025-00203

