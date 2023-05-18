MindCloud - a Next Generation iPaaS is Honored with Amazing Workplace Certification
The company is simply better than our competition. We have a HUGE future and everyone who works for MindCloud knows this.”PORTLAND , OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MindCloud and it’s next-generation iPaaS (integration platform as a service) is proud to announce that they have been certified as an Amazing Workplace and have proven themselves as one of the top companies to work for in Oregon.
The certification process starts with gathering comprehensive anonymous feedback from employees to identify critical areas that contribute to employee experience, and exact actions your workplace should take to create or maintain an Amazing Workplace. The next step is to act on these insights and work to make any improvements – resulting in a workplace environment which the employees agree is amazing.
MindCloud is dedicated to nurturing a positive workspace culture and this recognition as a Certified Amazing Workplace is a direct result of that dedication. The team is excited about the company, its purpose and values, and ability to scale at such an impressive rate of speed.
“At MindCloud, we take particular pride in providing a personalized, white-glove experience where we remove the headache of software integrations by building and maintaining customized integrations so you can scale your business. I believe that a person's work experience directly impacts the customers experience. At MindCloud, our team is who we count on so they deserve to have the most positive work environment possible. This is one of our core values, " said CEO MindCloud, Jamie Royce
MindCloud is an award-winning software company that builds and maintains personalized software integrations utilizing their next-generation iPaaS (integration platform as a service) that eliminates manual data entry and streamlines your entire business process to scale. Their hallmark is an unparalleled white-glove service.
Amazing Workplace gathers the most comprehensive workplace feedback available anywhere and helps companies by clearly identifying what makes their workplace amazing and isolating exact actions that would make their workplace even more amazing. Empowering companies allows them to attract and retain talent and customers, resulting in greater success for all. More info at www.amazingworkplace.com
