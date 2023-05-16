FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Got to Be NC Festival

919-821-7400 Chocolate and Chip make Got to Be NC Festival debut

The 2022 pardoned turkeys from a North Carolina farm

will be on display in the Graham Building

RALEIGH – North Carolina’s current most famous fowl will be on display during the annual Got to Be NC Festival in Raleigh. The event runs May 19-21 at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. Visitors to the festival can meet Chocolate and Chip, the two North Carolina turkeys pardoned this past Thanksgiving at the White House. The birds, as well as the other animals, will be on display during the festival. “North Carolina is first in the nation in poultry production, and we are proud these turkeys were grown by Ronnie Parker at Circle S Farms in Monroe,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “I would like to thank N.C. State University’s Prestage Poultry Science Department for not only housing the birds permanently after their pardon, but bringing them to the festival.” Other animals and animal exhibits on display at the Agri-Plaza in the Graham Building include a chick hatchery, longhorn steer, Pig Patch Birthing Center, feeder pigs, a llama, alpaca, sheep and goats. Demonstrations will include goat milking and make-your-own felting. Egg candling demonstrations will show festival goers how eggs can be checked to monitor for embryo growth. The mobile dairy classroom will also present daily milking demonstrations and information on dairy cows. Other activities include the Butterfly Barn, which offers visitors the opportunity to learn about the life cycle and migration patterns of native butterflies. In addition, kids will find free crafting activities such as making a coffee-filter butterfly or a garden in a glove, or they can pick up an official coloring sheet all of which can be entered into the 2023 State Fair. Also located in the Graham Building is the N.C. State Highway Patrol exhibit, N.C. Forest Service, John Deere Pedal Tractor Obstacle course, Carolina Cooker Skillet Skee-Ball, Germ City and more kids’ activities. The festival includes a daily tractor parade, carnival rides and the Food Lion Local Goodness Marketplace featuring North Carolina food and beverage companies offering samples and products for sale.

The Got to Be NC Festival offers free parking and free admission. Activities in the Agri-Plaza are also free. A $3 admission fee is charged for the Food Lion Local Goodness Marketplace. More information on the festival is online at www.gottobencfestival.com. -30-1