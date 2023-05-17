STRAP INTO A MARINE ATTACK HELICOPTER WITH COLONEL ERIC “FERRIS” BUER AND FLY INTO THE WORLD’S MOST DANGEROUS AIRSPACE
Buer introduces readers to those Marines who fly through sandstorms into harm’s way. You’ll meet them and learn the emotions they felt as they went to war.”PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric “Ferris” Buer lived to fly the Cobra. He’d gone through Marine Corps training at Quantico, completed flight school in Pensacola, then trained to fly the Cobra at Camp Pendleton before reporting to the “Gunrunners” of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 269 in North Carolina where he earned his qualifications to fly the SuperCobra.
For two decades, wherever Marines fought and whenever their commanders needed air support, Eric and his fellow gunship crews were there. Buer served in some of the most challenging global hotspots. This included Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, the Persian Gulf and Bosnia; delivering incredible firepower and engaging America’s enemies at the controls of the Cobra aircraft that would become both his home and office.
In his first book, Ghosts of Baghdad, (available for pre-order now) Buer takes you inside the cockpit of his Cobra for a heart-pounding, fist-pumping, adrenaline-rush-filled thrill ride. Buckle up with him as he finds himself thrust into the skies over Baghdad in the opening days of the Iraq War. Put on your flight suit and strap yourself into the cockpit for a very rare opportunity to explore the physical danger, real-life emotions, successes and failures that would shape a generation of American aviation heroes.
About The Book:
In Ghosts of Baghdad, he allows readers to experience the sights, smells, and sounds of the Cobra, hanging on tight as they are hurled into the chaos of night combat operations in the most dangerous airspace on the planet. Climb in the cockpit and join Marine Corps helicopter pilot Eric “Ferris” Buer in this authentic and compelling firsthand account of the opening days and nights of the Iraq War. You’ll learn the emotions Eric and his fellow pilots and crew members felt as they went to war. Feel their frustrations, experience their exhaustion, and suffer alongside them in the face of tragedy. Ultimately, you’ll come to understand how a sense of duty, service, and shared sacrifice develops into an unbreakable trust and bond.
Pre-order Ghosts of Baghdad before its July 4th, 2023 release date to receive the book signed by the author at https://ballastbooks.com/purchase/ghosts-of-baghdad/
About The Author:
Colonel Eric “Ferris” Buer (USMC Ret.) attended the New Hampton School in central New Hampshire before graduating from Ohio Wesleyan University. He was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps through the Platoon Leaders Class in 1988 and attended The Basic School in Quantico, Virginia.
He completed flight training in Pensacola, Florida and trained to fly the Cobra at Camp Pendleton, California before reporting to the "Gunrunners" of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 269 at New River, North Carolina, where he earned his qualifications to fly the SuperCobra.
Eric completed multiple deployments throughout the Persian Gulf, Norway, Somalia, and the former Yugoslavia along with graduating from the Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Course. He then deployed with Amphibious Task Force – East in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. It was this deployment that gave him the inspiration for his first book Ghosts of Baghdad.
In 2004, Eric reported back to Camp Pendleton, California, and assumed command of the "Coyotes". While commanding the "Coyotes" he deployed into the heart of the Sunni Triangle in 2004 and again in 2005, stationed just miles between the flashpoint cities of Fallujah and Ramadi. From their base at Al Taqaddum, he and every “Coyote” flew combat missions in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. These deployments are the backdrop for his next book, Devil in the Triangle, which is expected to be released in the fall of 2024.
In 2007, after graduating from the Marine Corps War College, Eric was assigned to the Joint Staff J-7, in Washington, D.C. In 2010, he reported to the National War College as an Associate Professor of National Security Strategy and Policy. While assigned to the National War College, he deployed in 2012 to Kabul, Afghanistan as a Special Advisor to the Commander of US Forces in Kabul, Afghanistan.
In 2013, he reported to Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida as the Commander of Marine Aviation Training Support Group 21 and retired in 2016 with more than 4,000 flight hours.
Eric holds a BA in Economics (Ohio Wesleyan University), MBA (LaSalle University), MA in Military Studies (USMC Command and Staff College), and an MA in Strategic Studies (Marine Corps War College). His military awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal w/OLC, Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross w/ combat 'V', Meritorious Service Medal w/ gold star, Air Medal w/ combat 'V' gold numeral 2, and Strike/Flight numeral 17, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal w/ gold star, Joint Service Achievement Medal and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.
Eric is currently a senior executive for an aviation and training company, consultant, and public speaker in the areas of military and commercial aviation and global conflict.
Advance Reviews of Ghosts of Baghdad:
"This is a richly detailed memoir that puts you inside the cockpit. An intense narrative of one man's relationship with what he calls the "Ghosts of Baghdad."
- Lieutenant General Robert "Boomer" Milstead, USMC (Ret) | Air group and air wing commander during Operation Iraqi Freedom
“If you want to experience flying a Marine attack helicopter in combat in Iraq, this is your ticket to the show—and it’s a good one.”
- Lt. Colonel Hugh L. Mills, USA (Ret) / Author of Low Level Hell and member of the US Army Aviation Hall of Fame
“Colonel Buer reminds us, in a gripping and compelling recounting, that in the age of advanced technologies and advanced tactical training, Mother Nature and the enemy still get votes. War remains as chaotic, as unpredictable, and as unforgiving as ever.”
- RADM Don “DQ” Quinn USN (Ret) / Veteran of Operations Desert Storm, Southern Watch and Enduring Freedom.
"An outstanding look into combat through the eyes of a Marine Cobra pilot…a must-read for every pilot and the Marines they support."
- Major General Julian Alford, USMC (Ret) / Veteran of Operations Just Cause, Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom, and Enduring Freedom
“Buer introduces readers to those Marines who fly through sandstorms into harm’s way. You’ll meet them and learn the emotions they felt as they went to war.”
- Tim Iacofano / Director and Producer of hit TV series “24” and “Echo 3"
“Cobra gunship pilot Buer presents a riveting insight into the Corps' masterful execution of warfighting where warriors engage the enemy face on. It grabs you and pulls you right into the cockpit. An honest and timeless reminder of the reality, sacrifices, and courage of those who fly and fight for this great nation."
- VADM Jerry Unruh, United States Navy (Ret) / Vietnam fighter pilot and former commander of TOPGUN
