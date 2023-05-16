Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,801 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,534 in the last 365 days.

2022 Statewide Laborshed Results Are Now Available!

The 2022 Statewide Laborshed analysis for Iowa has been completed. The results can be found on the LMI Laborshed web page (www.iowalmi.gov/laborshed).

The study results can be found through drop-down menus on the website. The analysis includes the full report, an executive summary, the 2022 telework profile, and multiple occupational reports (all available in PDF format). The occupational reports provide statewide Laborshed data by specific industry/occupational groupings such as computer & mathematical occupations or occupations within advanced manufacturing, as an example.

Analysis is also available in an interactive, presentation-style format hosted by ArcGIS. Lastly, the data visualization platform, called Tableau, was also used to deliver the Laborshed results. This is found near the bottom of the web page. Data can be filtered and reviewed by multiple categories, topics, and geographies. 

You just read:

2022 Statewide Laborshed Results Are Now Available!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more