2022 Statewide Laborshed Results Are Now Available!

The 2022 Statewide Laborshed analysis for Iowa has been completed. The results can be found on the LMI Laborshed web page (www.iowalmi.gov/laborshed).

The study results can be found through drop-down menus on the website. The analysis includes the full report, an executive summary, the 2022 telework profile, and multiple occupational reports (all available in PDF format). The occupational reports provide statewide Laborshed data by specific industry/occupational groupings such as computer & mathematical occupations or occupations within advanced manufacturing, as an example.

Analysis is also available in an interactive, presentation-style format hosted by ArcGIS. Lastly, the data visualization platform, called Tableau, was also used to deliver the Laborshed results. This is found near the bottom of the web page. Data can be filtered and reviewed by multiple categories, topics, and geographies.