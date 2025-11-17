Episode 219 - An Army Recruiter Has Some Tips for You

Anthony Hartman spent almost three decades in the military with the latter half of his career as an Army recruiter. In this episode, Hartman shares recruiting tips that you can use to have more luck finding and hiring talent similar to what he used recruiting for the United States Army. Listen to Episode Featured Guest: Anthony Hartman, Former Army Recruiter Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett Produced by: Iowa Workforce Development Communications Bureau

