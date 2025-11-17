Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,868 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,438 in the last 365 days.

Episode 219 - An Army Recruiter Has Some Tips for You

Anthony Hartman spent almost three decades in the military with the latter half of his career as an Army recruiter. In this episode, Hartman shares recruiting tips that you can use to have more luck finding and hiring talent similar to what he used recruiting for the United States Army.  

Listen to Episode

Featured Guest:  Anthony Hartman, Former Army Recruiter

Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett

Produced by: Iowa Workforce Development Communications Bureau

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Episode 219 - An Army Recruiter Has Some Tips for You

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more