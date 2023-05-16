Get Expert Advice on Automotive Financing With Car Buyer University
EINPresswire.com/ -- Car Buyer University is proud to announce its mission to educate consumers on the car buying process in order to help them secure their best deal. With over two decades of experience in the car dealership and auto finance world, Car Buyer University is setting a new industry standard for financial education. From everyday citizens to A-list celebrities and top pro athletes, Car Buyer University has helped many people understand the fundamentals of the car buying process.
Understanding the nuances of purchasing or leasing a vehicle can be tricky when you don’t have all of the information you need. That is why Car Buyer University provides an interactive platform designed to simplify and streamline the car buying process. They make it easy to learn essential aspects such as financing options, loan repayment terms, trade-in options, and more.
Through its tools and resources, Car Buyer University offers valuable insight into common mistakes made by consumers during negotiations with dealerships. By arming customers with knowledge, they are able to effectively get the best deals on their loans or leases - something that’s particularly beneficial for those with low budgets or limited credit histories.
CJ Johnson, the founder says, "It is my mission to help every automotive consumer understand the tactics, lingo, and process to buying an automobile from franchise car dealerships." Through its library of digital e-books, courses and consulting, Car Buyer University has saved clients thousands of dollars on their car purchases and leases by enabling them to get the best deals possible.
To get your copy of the Car Buyers Guide, or book a consultation to discuss your specific situation, visit www.carbuyeru.com.
CJ Johnson
carbuyeruniversity@gmail.com