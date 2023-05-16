IPT Well Solutions Exhibits and Speaks at SUPER DUG Conference
IPT Well Solutions announces its participation at the upcoming SUPER DUG Conference.
I am honored to be speaking at the SUPER DUG Conference and look forward to sharing my experience and insights on drilling engineering best practices with the attendees.”GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IPT Well Solutions, a leading independent consulting firm of well engineering, wellsite operations, and environmental sustainability experts, announces its participation at the upcoming SUPER DUG Conference. The three-day event, which combines four existing DUG conferences, will be held from May 23 to 25, 2023, at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa in Texas.
IPT Well Solutions has been serving clients in the oil and gas industry for over 30 years, providing actionable advice and services for common and not-so-common wellsite needs. The company has recently leveraged its expertise into municipal and industrial wastewater, ESG, and carbon capture and storage projects. IPT's long experience in vertical and horizontal wells, and its vendor relationships, have helped clients make better decisions and operate safer and more productive wells.
"We are excited to be exhibiting at SUPER DUG and sharing our expertise with other industry professionals," said Dave Mannon, CEO of IPT Well Solutions. "Our team of experts is looking forward to discussing our services and capabilities with attendees."
Jim Jacobsen, Drilling Engineering Manager at IPT Well Solutions, will be speaking at the conference's Pad: Tech Talk Best Practices in D&C Session on Tuesday, May 23, at 1:45 PM. Jacobsen will share his insights on drilling practices, focusing on shale or tight sand drilling mud weights and how they do not always need to be greater than pore pressure. His talk will provide valuable information to those seeking to improve their drilling operations.
IPT Well Solutions invites all attendees to visit their booth (#248) at the conference and learn more about their services and expertise.
About IPT Well Solutions
IPT Well Solutions is an independent consulting firm of well engineering, wellsite operations, and environmental sustainability experts who can provide actionable advice and services for common and not-so-common wellsite needs. With over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, IPT Well Solutions leverages its expertise and vendor relationships for the benefit of its clients, who are equipped to make better decisions and operate safer and more productive wells. For more information, please visit www.iptwell.com
