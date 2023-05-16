Parents Forum Invites Partner Inquiries

The Parents Forum logo shows a house with an open door and, above it, a semi-circular window with a five-section fanlight. The tagline appearing in the lower portion of the ciecle surrounding the house is ‘a lifeline & an anchor’.

Parents Forum: A Lifeline & An Anchor

Parents Forum invites inquiries from prospective partner organizations – schools, social service agencies, businesses-- for school year 2023-2024.

Peer support, the cornerstone of our approach, has proven effective for over 30 years in our work with early education centers, schools, universities, libraries and correctional facilities.”
— Parents Forum Founder, Eve Sullivan
CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambridge MA-based parenting education program Parents Forum invites inquiries from schools, social service agencies, clinics, medical practices and businesses to license its curriculum. The program issues this invitation each May 15th, which is designated as International Day of Families, and will accept inquiries until Respect for Parents Day on August 1st. Priority consideration will be given to inquiries received by June 1, Global Day of Parents.

The ongoing youth mental health crisis affecting every demographic makes parent support more important than ever. “Peer support, the cornerstone of our approach, has proven effective for over 30 years in our work with early education centers, schools, universities, libraries and correctional facilities,” said Parents Forum Founder Eve Sullivan.

Granted consultative status with the UN Economic and Social Council last summer, Parents Forum seeks to expand its network of partners. Inquiries about licensing the program curriculum are welcome from educators, mental health counselors, medical practice managers, human resources directors and others who interact with parents. info@parentsforum.org / TEL: 617-864-3802.

