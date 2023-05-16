METAVERSE PLATFORM MITOWORLD JOINED FORCES WITH NFT MALAYSIA FOR A VIRTUAL STAR WARS CELEBRATION
In conjunction with Star Wars Day from 4th - 6th May 2023, Mitoworld created a fan-made metaverse with special in-game features for an immersive experience.KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitoworld, Malaysia’s first no-code metaverse-building platform collaborated with NFT Malaysia, an NFT hub that aims to empower Malaysia's best NFT creators & projects, for a community event to celebrate Star Wars Day with a special metaverse experience for all! Previously, the team at Mitoworld collaborated with NFT Malaysia for a creative metaverse workshop where creators and artists can learn how to build a metaverse for their portfolio and events.
In conjunction with Star Wars Day from 4th - 6th May 2023, the team at Mitoworld created a fan-made metaverse with special in-game features for an immersive experience. The virtual world is multiplayer enabled where each users’ avatar has a lightsaber and pistol with animated effects.
Users can explore the beloved world of Star Wars through a metaverse experience and immerse themselves in their favourite films and characters while embarking on a thrilling quest to unlock the secrets of the Holocron. By uncovering all the clues, participants will be eligible for a raffle to win a premium Mitoworld subscription, offering even more opportunities for metaverse-building and exploration. This exciting event celebrates the collaboration between Mitoworld and NFT Malaysia, building on the success of their previous metaverse workshop and bringing the community together to experience the magic of Star Wars in a unique and immersive way.
The goal for the collaboration between Mitoworld and NFT Malaysia was to gather both communities for a fun and engaging event paired with a community panel session on Twitter Space. "We're thrilled to embark on this interstellar adventure with Mitoworld, bringing the magic of Star Wars to life in the metaverse. Our collaboration is a testament to the power of creativity and technology, as we invite fans to celebrate Star Wars Day in a truly immersive and unforgettable way. May the Fourth be with you!" said NFT Malaysia.
The team designed the metaverse with a user-centred approach, taking into consideration both the die-hard fans and those who are new to the Star Wars universe. The aim was to create an immersive and enjoyable virtual space for everyone, regardless of their level of fandom, so that they can fully experience the magic of the Star Wars world.
The fan-made metaverse featured 2 treasure hunt activities, resulting in average time spent in the virtual space at 32 minutes per user. The metaverse is available for everyone to visit anytime for free and its best checked out with laptop/desktop!
Feel the force in the metaverse and pick a side: do you want to be a Jedi or Sith?
https://mitoworld.io/metaverse/starwars-may4th/
About Mitoworld
Mitoworld is a no-code metaverse-building platform that allows users to quickly create a metaverse within 5 minutes. It is easy to use, customise, deploy, and share. Powered by Virtualtech Frontier and backed by 500 Global and Blockchain Founders Fund, Mitoworld's platform is set out to become the go-to solution for brands and communities to explore exciting methods of brand expression in the metaverse.
About NFT Malaysia
NFT Malaysia empowers Malaysia's best NFT creators and projects. Our platform connects artists and collectors, offering NFT creation, custom contract, marketplace listing, token gating, marketing, and education. Join us to become part of Malaysia's growing NFT ecosystem and let's create and innovate together!
