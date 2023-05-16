GENEDGE Receives $400k in Cooperative Agreement with NIST to Strengthen Supply Chain for VA Manufacturers

GENEDGE Logo CONNEX Virginia Logo

MARTINSVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) has entered into a $400,000 cooperative agreement with GENEDGE, a state organization that delivers solutions to accelerate the growth of manufacturing companies throughout Virginia.

The pilot program for MEP cooperative agreements was authorized in 2023 to address critical shortages and gaps in the American supply chain, to expand existing MEP capabilities to provide National Supply Chain Optimization, and to establish a Supply Chain Intelligence Network.

GENEDGE will allocate this significant investment to increase access to the organization’s robust suite of resources for small to mid-sized manufacturers across the Commonwealth. In addition, the funding will enable GENEDGE to expand its offerings to participants in the GENEDGE Alliance.

“These MEP cooperative agreements are designed to strengthen the nation’s manufacturer resilience,” said Dean Young. Vice President of Business Transformation at GENEDGE. “The funding will enable GENEDGE to create and implement new strategies to benefit the manufacturing industry, such as promoting the CONNEX Virginia supply chain marketplace and to expand participation in this valuable network that connects manufacturers to resources and expertise throughout Virginia.”

Small to mid-size manufacturers with less than 20 employees are encouraged to join the GENEDGE Alliance and take advantage of the many free resources available to grow their businesses.

