Mandarino Chiropractic of New York and New Jersey Sports Chiropractic Share 3 Tips To Follow If You Sprain Your Ankle
Popular among athletes and the non-athletic alike, Dr. Frank J. Mandarino ‘s award-winning chiropractic practice offers traditional and leading-edge therapeutic options with an emphasis on uncompromised patient care and service.
Dr. Frank J. Mandarino provides advice on treating an ankle injurySTATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- If you’ve ever tripped and experienced the swelling and pain associated with an ankle sprain, you already know how painful such a condition can be.
A sprain is an injury to the ligaments, which connect bones to one another.
Dr. Frank J. Mandarino, an award-winning chiropractor with locations in New York (Mandarino Chiropractic, P.C.) and New Jersey (New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, P.C.), says treatment should begin immediately following an ankle sprain in order keep swelling and pain to a minimum.
Subsequent to a mild ankle injury, Mandarino Chiropractic and New Jersey Sports Chiropractic recommend that you:
1) Keep your foot elevated.
2) Cool the ankle.
3) Wrap the ankle with an elastic compression bandage to put mild pressure on it.
Dr. Mandarino concurs with medical experts who recommend a trip to the hospital if you:
1) Have severe pain even when you are not bearing weight.
2) Suspect a broken bone (the joint looks deformed, and you cannot put any weight on the leg).
3) Can hear a popping sound and have immediate pain of the joint.
About Mandarino Chiropractic
and New Jersey Sports Chiropractic
Since opening his first office in 1991, Dr. Frank J. Mandarino has grown his practice to include six state-of-the-art facilities, represented in New Jersey as New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, and in metropolitan New York, N.Y., Highland, N.Y., and Long Island as Mandarino Chiropractic.
Popular among athletes and the non-athletic alike, the award-winning practice offers traditional and leading-edge therapeutic options with an emphasis on uncompromised patient care and service.
Dr. Mandarino utilizes the latest and most effective scientific breakthroughs in the areas of non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention technology, such as Body Tempering®; LightForce® Deep Tissue Laser Therapy; Graston Technique; Rocktape and Kinesio taping methods; Active Release Technique; Fascial Manipulation, and NormaTec PULSE Recovery Systems, to name just a few.
Dr. Mandarino’s six offices are located at: 436 Route 79 North, Suite 21, Morganville, NJ 07751 (732-617-8000); 2052 Richmond Rd., Staten Island, NY 10306 (Phone: 718-667-2190); 9705 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11209 (Phone: 718-748-9624); 1476 Williamsbridge Rd., Bronx, NY 10461 (Phone: 718-823-6688); 414 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 (Phone: 516-775- 7654), and 3650 Rt. 9W Bridgeview Plaza, Highland, NY 12528 (845-691- 9100).
On the Internet: www.MandarinoChiropractic.com
On the Internet: www.NewJerseySportsChiropractic.com
Barton Horowitz
Relevant Public Relations, LLC
+1 917-715-8761
email us here