Transworld Business Advisors Recognizes the Global Brokerage Community on National Business Broker’s Appreciation Day

Leading business brokerage firm launches campaign to fuel conversation around the important role of business brokers

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of the second annual National Business Broker’s Appreciation Day, Transworld Business Advisors®, the world’s largest business brokerage firm with an Eastern NC office in Greenville, is putting a spotlight on the business brokerage community and its ongoing efforts to bring buyers and sellers together for profitable sales. Transworld Business Advisors created the national holiday in 2022 as a way to recognize the vital role business brokers play in protecting the health of the economy.

To celebrate, the company launched the #BrokersKnowBest social media campaign aimed to fuel conversation among business brokers nationwide and promote the value these professionals bring to business sales. Starting today, brokers can participate by sharing their best piece of advice or lesson learned throughout their career on social media, tagging Transworld Business Advisors and using the designated hashtag #BrokersKnowBest.

“Business brokers have helped countless entrepreneurs maximize the outcome of their business sale transactions,” said Andy Cagnetta, CEO of Transworld Business Advisors. “Their expertise in navigating the process is unmatched and has undoubtably contributed to the steady rise in small-business sales following a drop in 2020. For this, and their tireless work to ensure a smooth process for both buyers and sellers, they deserve the utmost thanks and recognition and we’re thrilled to celebrate them on National Business Broker’s Appreciation Day.”

While inflation surged and interest rates hiked in 2022, according to BizBuySell, the business for sale market showed modest growth with closed transactions up 4.7% over the previous year, representing a 19% gain since 2020. With high buyer demand and more buyers entering the market, the momentum is expected to carry throughout 2023 as buyers continue to seek profitable companies with growth potential.

Bill Luce, President of Transworld Business Advisors, said, “The growth we’ve been experiencing, both internally and overall within the industry, is a testament to our network of advisors. On National Business Broker’s Appreciation Day, we recognize them and the broker community at large, for their efforts to guide clients through complex transactions and make sure the right buyer is matched with the right business.”

About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

Transworld Business Advisors – Eastern NC, supports economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the coast. As a leader in the marketing and sale of mainstreet and lower mid-market businesses and merger & acquisition (M&A) activities, Transworld Business Advisors offers the professional services that successfully brings buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are the business sale specialists. Transworld has over 40 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory, and over 6,000 business listings worldwide.

