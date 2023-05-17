Top 25 Nationally Ranked Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Expands into Las Cruces, New Mexico

Carr, Riggs & Ingram CPAs and Advisors

CRI Merges in Two Las Cruces-Based Firms

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Top 25 nationally ranked CPA and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC (CRI) announces its expansion in Las Cruces, increasing its New Mexico footprint to serve clients through the merger of Everett & Boetticher, P.C., and Kriegel / Gray / Shaw & Co.

“Expanding our presence in New Mexico is a longstanding priority for CRI,” state CRI Family of Companies managing partner and chairman Bill Carr. “We believe that the addition of Everett & Boetticher and Kriegel / Gray / Shaw & Co. brings together highly reputable firms with a shared commitment to excellence, integrity, and client satisfaction. By joining forces, our clients will experience expanded service offerings, deeper industry knowledge, enhanced resources and technology, and the accessible and personalized service they are accustomed to. Our unified teams are committed to providing exceptional service and value to our clients, and we look forward to the opportunities ahead for our clients and our firm.”

CRI is one of the fastest-growing and forward-thinking CPA and advisory firms in the nation, operating in 36 markets across 12 states. In addition to providing full-service accounting services such as accounting and auditing, tax, advisory, and client accounting services, the firm operates eight portfolio companies—Auditwerx (SOC reporting and IT audits), CRI Advanced Analytics (data analytics), CRI Capital Advisors (investment banking), CRI Simple Numbers (business consulting), CRI TPA Services (retirement plan administration), Level Four Advisory Services (wealth management), Paywerx (payroll management), and The Preferred Legacy Trust Company (trusts and estates).

CRI has financial tools and accounting resources available on its website at CRIcpa.com.