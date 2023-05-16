The Union Bank Co. hosts their annual backyard party for the community with free fun for all
Upcoming family-friendly event gives back to local nonprofit
The bank loves hosting these events and meeting our community”DELAWARE, OH, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As families are beginning to make their summer plans, The Union Bank Company Party in the Parking Lot should be the first thing on the calendar. Friday, June 2nd at the Delaware branch, The Union Bank Co. is hosting a complimentary day of fun for families from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
— Juan Alonso, regional manager for The Union Bank Co.
The event will be held in the rear parking lot area of The Union Bank Company, located at 30 Coal Bend, Delaware, OH 43015. There will be a variety of fun activities for kids and parents to enjoy, including an appearance of the SUNNY 95 Treat Truck and DJ, face painting and a balloon artist. Parents can expect lunch and other local treats, an opportunity to tour an ambulance with Delaware Co. EMS, and some special animal guests from the Humane Society of Delaware County. The event is free as a way for the bank to honor their community and local businesses.
For this event, families attending are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items as well as cash to spend on the donation-based raffle, both to benefit People In Need, Inc. of Delaware County (PIN). PIN is a private, nonprofit social services agency dedicated to providing emergency assistance to those in need in Delaware County.
“The bank loves hosting these events and meeting our community,” said Juan Alonso, regional manager for The Union Bank Co. “We were pleased with the large turnout last year, and welcome even more families to this annual get together.”
The Union Bank Co. hosts several community events throughout the year, including free photos with Santa and petting live reindeer in December at their branch in Gahanna.
To learn more about the summer event or other upcoming activities, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheUnionBankCompany/. Visit the bank online at their resources page which hosts lots of free content, including a Financial University that can help anyone young or old understand their financial health in a better way.
***
ABOUT THE UNION BANK COMPANY
Since 1904, The Union Bank Company has been here to provide full-service banking to the people and businesses throughout the communities we serve. Today, the bank has grown to include 18 offices across northwest and central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima (Bellefontaine Avenue, Elida Road, Shawnee Road), Marion (Main Street, Richland Road), Ottawa, Paulding, Pemberville and Westerville. The Union Bank Company is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio, and remains committed to providing the very best banking service and products to all the communities we serve. Learn more at www.theubank.com.
###
Alexa Hess
BPR International
+1 740-624-2983
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube