Infopro Learning Set to Take Center Stage at ATD’23
Infopro Learning to participate in ATD’23 conference in San Diego from May 21-24, 2023.PLAINSBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Infopro Learning, a leading provider in corporate training outsourcing and human capital transformation, is thrilled to announce its participation in the much-awaited ATD’23 conference. This prominent event, slated to take place in San Diego from May 21-24, will bring together industry professionals to exchange ideas, delve into cutting-edge trends, and forge invaluable connections.
By joining forces with ATD’23, Infopro Learning demonstrates its unwavering commitment to remaining at the forefront of the industry and continuously elevating its expertise. As a key player in learning and development, the company’s presence at this prestigious conference underscores its dedication to innovation and reinforces its position as an industry leader.
Infopro Learning’s distinguished leadership team will be stationed at Booth #2242 to engage with attendees during the event. Among Infopro Learning’s esteemed leaders, Scott Margason, Executive Vice President, Client Success; Nolan Hout, Senior Vice President; Dan Rust, Head of Global Leadership & Organizational Development; Phoebe Richards, Director, Learning Talent & Delivery; and Karen Wood, Product Marketing & Marketing Leader will be part of the event. Together, they will showcase the organization’s comprehensive suite of services, innovative learning technologies, and the outstanding collaborations it has achieved with its clients.
The team is excited to engage in insightful discussions about how Infopro Learning can empower organizations to drive employee performance, achieve measurable business outcomes, and deliver exceptional learning experiences. Furthermore, attendees will get the opportunity to acquire a curated guide to ATD, gaining valuable insights into the organization’s collaboration capabilities from Chris Keenan, Team Lead, Innovative Design Team, Education Division at the American College of Cardiology and a valued Infopro Learning client.
“Infopro Learning has been a critically important partner for our team,” said Chris Keenan. “Infopro Learning’s collaborative approach focuses on our goals and desired outcomes. Together, we put the learner first, which is what makes their work so impactful.”
In addition to the dedicated team, Infopro Learning invites conference-goers to meet its distinguished authors. Carol Cohen, Vice President of Strategy and Sales Enablement at Infopro Learning, has authored “REAL Selling: A Simple Solution to a Complex Problem,” a must-read for sales professionals seeking effective strategies. Dan Rust invites attendees to grab a copy of his book, “Workplace Poker,” which provides invaluable insights into navigating the intricacies of the modern workplace.
Explore the organization’s forward-thinking solutions, gain industry insights, and discover how they can support organizations in achieving their learning and development goals. Visit our Booth #2242 for more details on winning an iPad or a golf bag. Infopro Learning will also host an exclusive party for L&D and HR professionals in the Gaslamp district on Monday, May 22, 2023.
About Infopro Learning
Infopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation company that unlocks the potential of employees, clients, and partners. Unlocking potential unleashes higher performance levels, resulting in outcomes aligned with your company’s strategic objectives. Infopro Learning helps you grow, manage change effectively, and ultimately – transform.
Over the last 25 years, Infopro Learning has built services and solutions around training, upskilling, and developing people. As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, Infopro Learning offers full-service solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, including strategy, curriculum design, content development, training delivery, learning administration, and talent sourcing. Our digital platforms and global infrastructure enable the accelerated realization of the outcomes associated with full-service solutions.
