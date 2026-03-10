Infopro Learning Announces Major Podcast Rebrand: "The Talent Equation with Nolan Hout"

The new positioning expands the focus to talent performance and business leadership, targeting executives with strategic conversations on workforce potential.

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infopro Learning, a leading corporate learning consulting firm, today announced the rebranding of its popular podcast series to "The Talent Equation with Nolan Hout ." Previously known as "The Learning and Development Podcast," the refreshed show expands its scope beyond traditional L&D topics to address the broader talent and performance challenges facing business leaders today.Hosted by Nolan Hout, Senior Vice President of Growth at Infopro Learning, the newly positioned podcast will explore how organizations can solve their most pressing talent challenges, from skills gaps and leadership development to performance optimization and workforce transformation.From Tactical Training to Strategic Talent"The L&D function has evolved dramatically. Business leaders are no longer asking 'how do we train people?' They're asking, 'how do we build performance at scale?' The Talent Equation is about answering that bigger question—showing leaders how to unlock human potential to drive business results."The rebrand reflects a broader shift in how organizations approach workforce development. According to the podcast's mission, talent strategy has become a critical C-suite priority, with CHROs and CLOs now tasked with solving complex business problems that extend far beyond traditional training programs.What to Expect from The Talent EquationThe podcast will maintain its commitment to featuring thought leaders, practitioners, and business executives, but with an expanded focus that includes:• Strategic Talent Leadership: Conversations with CHROs, CEOs, and CLOs about building high-performing organizations• Performance Optimization: How companies drive measurable business outcomes through their people• AI and Technology: Practical applications of AI in talent development and workforce planning• Skills-Based Transformation: Moving from credentials to capabilities in the modern workplace• From Strategy to Scale: How to execute enterprise-wide talent initiatives without losing innovation"We're positioning this for the senior leaders who need thought partnership, not just tactics," Hout explained. "These are executives making decisions about millions of dollars in talent investments. They need strategic insights, not just training tips."Maintaining Core Values While Expanding ReachThe rebrand doesn't abandon L&D practitioners. Rather, it positions learning and development as a critical component of the larger talent equation."L&D professionals will still find tremendous value here," said Hout. "But we're also speaking to the CFO who's asking about ROI, the CEO who needs to close skills gaps, and the CHRO building the workforce of the future. The Talent Equation is about showing how all these pieces connect."The podcast will continue to feature the in-depth, practitioner-focused conversations that made it successful, but with broader appeal to business leaders across HR, operations, and the C-suite.Watch all episodes on:About Nolan HoutAs the Senior Vice President of Infopro Learning, Nolan Hout has over a decade of experience in the L&D industry, helping global organizations to unlock the potential of their workforce. Nolan is results-driven, investing most of his time on finding ways to identify and improve the performance of learning programs through the lens of return-on-investment. He is passionate about networking with people in the learning and training community and he grows this network through a popular podcast called The Learning and Development Podcast where he interviews executives about any topic related to talent development. On a personal note, Nolan is an avid outdoorsman and fly fisherman, spending most of his free time on rivers across the Pacific Northwest.About Infopro LearningInfopro Learning is a global learning solutions partner that helps organizations transform their workforce development from strategy to scale. For 30 years, they have partnered with the world's largest and most reputable companies, delivering Managed Learning Services, Leadership Development, Strategic Advisory, and Content Development solutions. Leveraging AI-driven innovation, they help organizations deliver greater impact while optimizing costs. With offices around the world, Infopro Learning is widely recognized as an industry thought leader, earning accolades from Brandon Hall Group, Nelson Hall, Training Industry, The Fosway Group, and the Learning Performance Institute.Website: www.infoprolearning.com Media Contact: info@infoprolearning.com

