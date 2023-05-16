SafeSource Direct and Lovell Government Services Partner to Provide American-Made PPE to Federal Agencies
It is essential that our country's healthcare providers and staff have consistent access to high-quality personal protective equipment,”BROUSSARD, LA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SafeSource Direct and Lovell Government Services (Lovell) announced today that they have partnered to provide American-made personal protective equipment (PPE) to federal agencies, including the Veterans Health Administration and Military Health System. SafeSource Direct's high-quality PPE is available for immediate purchase on government contract vehicles. Lovell represents SafeSource Direct as one of its Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) distributors.
— Chris Lovell, CEO, Lovell Government Services
“As an American owned, located, and operated company, we are honored to partner with Lovell to provide high-quality PPE to federal agencies. Our veterans, like Chris Lovell, have sacrificed so much for our country, and it's rewarding to work with them to meet the needs of our nation’s public servants,” said Justin Hollingsworth, CEO, SafeSource Direct.
As a SafeSource Direct SDVOSB distributor, Lovell brings high-quality, American-made PPE products to federal healthcare providers. Agencies can find SafeSource Direct on the Department of Defense’s Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA), the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), and the Defense Logistics Agency’s (DLA) ECAT system. Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals.
"It is essential that our country's healthcare providers and staff have consistent access to high-quality personal protective equipment, so they are never put at risk due to global supply shortages and substandard products. By ensuring a reliable source for American-made PPE, we’re helping keep federal employees, our Veterans, and their families safe,” said Chris Lovell, USMC Major (Ret.), Chief Executive Officer, Lovell Government Services.
SafeSource Direct is a leading maker of American PPE. In state-of-the-art facilities in Broussard, Louisiana, it manufactures chemo-rated nitrile gloves, Level 1 and 3 surgical ear loop and surgical tie masks, and standard three-ply procedure masks – all with FDA 510(k) clearance. It also makes shoe covers and will soon be making N95 respirators, hair bouffant head covers, and isolation gowns.
With ever expanding production lines, SafeSource Direct is set to be among the largest manufacturers of chemo-rated nitrile exam gloves in America and is the only U.S. PPE manufacturer offering guaranteed access to 130% flex capacity of normal volume.
About SafeSource
SafeSource Direct LLC is an American manufacturer of personal protective equipment (PPE) dedicated to keeping our nation’s healthcare and other essential workers safe on the job. At SafeSource Direct, success minded team-members use innovation and automation to provide high-quality American-made PPE at prices competitive with those of foreign suppliers. Headquartered in Lafayette Parish, La., SafeSource Direct operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Broussard as well as in neighboring St. Martin Parish. Positioned near the Mississippi River, rail lines, and interstate highways, it is well positioned to distribute PPE to the nation. To learn more about how SafeSource Direct is laying the groundwork for sustainability in the healthcare industry, visit SafeSourceDirect.com.
About Lovell Government Services
Lovell Government Services is a trusted government vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.
