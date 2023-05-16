Kids Milking Cows
Food Independence Festival, Amish Country Ohio, provides instruction in backyard farming and micro homesteading... including many activities for kids.
Amazingly, we've become a culture that considers Twinkies, Cocoa Puffs and Mountain Dew safe, but raw milk and compost-grown tomatoes unsafe. If it doesn't rot, it's not real food.”WALNUT CREEK, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What kid would not want their picture taken milking a cow? Children will find many unusual and exciting things to do at the Food Independence Festival, June 21 and 22 in Amish Country Ohio.
— Joel Salatin
Joel Salatin, nationally-renowned expert on organic farming, calls it a “homesteading tsunami”. Salatin and other key influencers will address thousands of families on how to grow and preserve food, at the Food Independence Festival.
Home grown food is making a major resurgence, in part due to inflation and supply chain disruptions. For a growing number of American families, gardening is bringing a peace of mind and healthy food into their homes.
The premiere of this event last year brought nearly 4000 attendees from across the US. This year, attendance is expected to triple. Presenters will also include: Sarah Plain and Tall - canning expert and TikTok influencer, and Justin Rhodes - homesteading expert and Owner/Abundance Plus
The Food Independence Festival is hosted by Superb Sealing Solutions and Berlin Seeds. Berlin Seeds provides seeds to 30,000 Amish families nationwide. Superb is a high-tech manufacturer of parts for the auto industry, including support for emerging electric vehicle development. Due to a shortage of canning supplies, along with inferior manufacturing that occurred during the Covid-19 shutdowns, John Miller, owner of Superb was challenged to manufacture high quality canning lids at his factory in Holmes County, Ohio. Miller said, “We can already make 100 million lids per year, and that’s only about 10% of the total market.”
Four exhibitor’s tents will include beekeeping, cheese making, dipped candle making, Amish noodle making, raising shiitake mushrooms, broom making, sourdough bread simplified, cold pickling, making your own latte syrups, live animals, Foods of the World... and demonstrations for many different canning methods at the Canning Extravaganza.
Under the Seed and Soil, attendees will learn about fertilizer, herbs, seed saving, soil recovery, freeze drying, and composting. An Amish Country category will have timber framing, quilting, and rope making, along with other heritage crafts. Attendees will be treated to Amish style meals, including a Wedding Feast and Barn Raising Meal with a local food caterer. Many children’s activities will also be provided, including petting zoos and crafts.
Food Independence Festival