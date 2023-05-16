Americord Introduces myNewborn Health Screening: A Powerful Addition to Cord Blood Banking
Americord Registry, a leading private stem cell bank, is proud to announce the addition of myNewborn Health Screening to their suite of health-focused services.
— Charlie Boyer, Co-CEO of Americord
myNewborn Health Screening is a cutting-edge genomic screening test designed to provide families with valuable insights into their child's genetic makeup. This innovative service pairs seamlessly to Americord's existing cord blood banking services, offering a comprehensive solution for parents who wish to invest in their child's future health today, and in the future.
myNewborn Health Screening is a powerful tool that empowers parents by enabling them to make informed decisions about their child's health. This test analyzes a child's DNA for specific genetic markers, which can provide crucial information about potential health risks, predispositions, and conditions that the child may face in the future. By identifying these risks early, parents can take proactive measures to ensure their child receives the best possible care.
One of the most significant benefits of myNewborn Health Screening is that 20% of the diseases with FDA-Approved cord blood treatments are identified with myNewborn Health Screening.
This screening analyzes 407 genes associated with more than 390 metabolic and genetic disorders that may be present in early childhood. Americord hopes that parents who gain this important information can take steps to provide personalized medical care for their child. By banking cord blood with Americord, and opting for myNewborn Health Screening, parents can access a powerful combination of tools that may prove invaluable in securing their child's future health and wellbeing.
"We are thrilled to offer this groundbreaking service to new parents. myNewborn Health Screening, combined with our cord blood banking services, represents a major advancement in personalized medicine and has the potential to revolutionize the way we approach healthcare for newborns,” said Charlie Boyer, Co-CEO of Americord. “Our mission is to provide parents with the most advanced tools and services to secure the best possible future for their children, and myNewborn Health Screening is a perfect example of that commitment.”
For more information about myNewborn, visit https://info.americordblood.com/mynewborn.
About Americord
Americord is the industry leader in preserving stem cells from umbilical cord blood, umbilical cord tissue, and the amniotic membrane of the placenta, allowing parents to help keep their families healthy for life by preserving cells for future use. Americord also develops therapeutics from these tissues to improve clinical outcomes for the general population. Americord is registered with the FDA and is committed to operating within the highest ethical and regulatory standards. Americord acknowledges that exosomes are not FDA-approved for use in treatments or products. Americord does not claim exosomes have any current therapeutic benefit. The client understands that they bank their child’s exosomes for use in clinical trials and research which may provide utility in the future.
