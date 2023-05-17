Houston Plastic Surgeon Answers Breast Surgery FAQs
James F. Boynton, MD, FACS, a board-certified Houston plastic surgeon, discusses the benefits of breast surgeries, including augmentation, mastopexy, and more.HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Breast surgery procedures continue to be among the most popular plastic surgeries performed in the United States. Recently, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) Insights and Trends Report revealed that two of the top five sought-after cosmetic procedures in 2021-22 were breast surgeries, including breast augmentation (#3) and breast lift surgery (#5). Board-certified Houston plastic surgeon, James F. Boynton, MD, FACS, has performed these procedures many times over the years, as well as revision breast augmentation and breast implant removal surgery, and reaffirms the positive results patients can experience with these types of cosmetic enhancements. With various breast surgery options available, Dr. Boynton is frequently asked about the benefits of each procedure and which treatments can provide the most optimal results. In some cases, a combination of two cosmetic breast procedures may be performed together to achieve the most beneficial outcome for patients with certain goals.
Globally, statistics suggest that breast augmentation remains the most common cosmetic surgery for women. Designed to restore volume, fullness, and a recontoured shape, Dr. Boynton finds that breast augmentation appeals to so many women because it can provide rejuvenation and increased confidence at various stages of life and after certain lifestyle changes, such as pregnancy and breastfeeding. Dr. Boynton utilizes some of the latest breast implant models for his breast augmentation procedures, in addition to advanced planning and surgical techniques that allow for noticeable yet natural-looking enhancement. Dr. Boynton says these techniques can also now reduce recovery time for many of his patients, with a majority of them feeling pain-free after only three days. In terms of results, Dr. Boynton notes that, unless there is a desire to change the implant or a complication has arisen requiring implant removal, many implant models of the latest generation can produce results that last decades.
Recently, some plastic surgeons have noticed a trend in women preferring smaller implant sizes for a more athletic look, rather than fuller enhancements. This can be true for new augmentations as well as “downsizing” during revision breast augmentation, in which individuals seek or need changes after a previous breast augmentation. Common reasons for a revision breast augmentation include the simple desire to “upgrade” the breast implants to a different type or size; address issues such as capsular contracture, malposition, or other complications; or to remove the breast implants altogether so a patient can go back to their original breast size. Dr. Boynton notes that, for revision breast augmentation procedures, revolutionary surgical techniques such as the “neo pocket” approach can provide numerous benefits for patients who are candidates for that option, including less risk of future implant complications and optimal placement pockets for smaller implant sizes.
A recent survey cited by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) also showed that breast lift (mastopexy) surgery increased 31% in the last year. As Dr. Boynton explains, breast lift procedures are designed to reverse signs of breast sagging or drooping and remove excess skin, with a common goal of yielding more youthful results. Dr. Boynton uses advanced surgical techniques in many of these procedures as well to achieve the best possible results, including one that offers a more modern method of breast lifting that can preserve maximal breast volume during a breast lift. He notes that this can ultimately help maintain a fuller and more shapely result. Additionally, Dr. Boynton says, breast lift surgeries can often be a helpful addition to other breast enhancement procedures to further realize a patient’s aesthetic goals. For individuals that would like to lift their breasts and significantly increase their breast size, Dr. Boynton may suggest a breast augmentation with lift, which can enhance breast size while improving signs of breast ptosis (sagginess), as well. Alternatively, when performing breast implant removal, it is possible the surgeon might suggest combining a breast lift if the excess skin and/or tissue has become severely stretched in order to produce results that give the breasts a firmer appearance and more youthful projection.
Regardless of which breast surgery an individual is interested in, Dr. Boynton emphasizes the importance of selecting a qualified, reputable surgeon. He strongly recommends finding a meticulously trained, board-certified plastic surgeon who ensures the patient’s health and well-being is their top priority. Dr. Boynton encourages individuals to do their research by looking into prospective surgeons’ education and training background, level of expertise, experience with particular types of surgery, and patient reviews. After narrowing down the search, he says patients can meet with the potential plastic surgeon for initial consultations to discuss aesthetic concerns, cosmetic goals, health history, and to evaluate their rapport. For many patients, breast surgery can yield long-term results that potentially last decades, so choosing the right surgeon to entrust with their breast enhancement is imperative.
About James F. Boynton, MD, FACS
Dr. James F. Boynton is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He graduated from Duke University, earned his medical degree from the University of Texas Medical School at Houston, completed seven years of postdoctoral surgical training, and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Among his extensive list of credentials, recognitions, and awards, Dr. Boynton has been selected as one of “America’s Most Honored Doctors” by The American Registry and “One of America’s Top Plastic Surgeons” by the Consumers’ Research Council of America. He has also been recognized as one of Castle Connolly’s Top Doctors® in America. Along with breast enhancement procedures, Dr. Boynton offers high-quality surgical and non-surgical procedures to safely recontour and rejuvenate the body, face, and skin, while providing personalized patient care and attention to each and every individual. Dr. Boynton is available for an interview upon request.
For more information about Dr. Boynton and his practice, please visit boyntonplasticsurgery.com and facebook.com/DrBoynton.
To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.boyntonplasticsurgery.com/news-room/houston-plastic-surgeon-answers-breast-surgery-faqs/
###
Boynton Plastic Surgery
1900 Saint James Place
Suite #200
Houston, TX 77056
(713) 800-6060
Rosemont Media
www.rosemontmedia.com
Katie Nagel
(858) 200-0044
email us here