The Pupu House and ’Kiki’s Tiki Bar Open in the Heart of Waikiki!
The Pupu House has been popular with locals and visitors since they soft opened at the end of April.
The Pupu House offers family dining downstairs while ’Kiki’s upstairs is the newest after-hours hotspot, both with a fun, retro, tiki bar vibe.
Visitors passing by just wanted to come in to this fun tiki bar called ‘Pupu’ and loyal local fans of Uncle Bo’s found out we were here and started coming in and spreading the word.”HONOLULU, HI, U.S., May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pupu House on the street level at 310 Lewers Street and ’Kiki’s (short for Waikiki) Tiki Bar upstairs will both be open from today. The Pupu House already soft-opened at the end of April, and has been serving dinner nightly from 5:00pm to 1:00am. Now their sister establishment, ’Kiki’s Tiki Bar, located upstairs on the second level, will be open on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 10:00pm to 3:00am. ’Kiki’s will kick-off their weekly “Taco Tuesdays” tonight with DJ Compose and beef or chicken tacos for only $5 each. And this Saturday, May 20th, 10:00pm-3:00am, DJ Collective Promotion Group launches “Sneaky Tiki” at ’Kiki’s with no cover charge! All three nights will feature top DJs and live bands to make ’Kiki’s the new hot spot to gather with friends for after-hours fun ‘til 3:00am! ’Kiki’s large and fun space is also an ideal spot for private parties and special events as a buyout for up to 150 guests with a full bar, multiple monitors, stage and sound system. There is also a private room upstairs for up to 20 guests. Contact us for your next event at thepupuhouse@gmail.com.
— Ho Suk Lee, Managing Partner
The Pupu House on the first level is a family-friendly restaurant and bar that will transport you back in time to the “Golden Era of Waikiki” with its nostalgic and playful “tiki bar” vibe. It can accommodate about 60 guests on tables and at the bar. They offer a delectable menu of dishes to please every palate, from Uncle Bo’s favorites, which have gained thousands of loyal devotees in Hawai‘i and around the world, to his own twist on local-style dishes which pay homage to iconic local eateries and utlilize locally-sourced ingredients. In addition, the bar looks like something straight out of the set of “Blue Hawaii” with its thatched roof, bamboo, colorful glass balls, and shell accents, and the team of skilled bartenders offers a full bar including amazing signature cocktails. The Pupu House also features a Late Night Happy Hour/Industry Night from 10:00pm ‘til last call nightly with selected menu items at 50% off and the signature “The Sea Chest” cocktail for $12. A souvenir shop is also open at the entrance selling various logo merchandise like t-shirts and bags.
“We are super excited to have both The Pupu House and ’Kiki’s finally open,” said Ho Suk Lee, President and Managing Partner. “My partners – Chef "Uncle Bo" Pathammavong and my wife, Hokulani Lee - and I are so grateful because we have been busy since we opened our doors with both locals and visitors. We opened without fanfare as we wanted to get settled in first, but visitors passing by just wanted to come in to this fun tiki bar called ‘Pupu’ and loyal local fans of Uncle Bo’s found out we were here and started coming in and spreading the word. Now we’re opening ’Kiki’s upstairs on three nights - and we’re available for parties, too, so contact us for your graduation parties, birthday and anniversary celebrations, and even corporate events. We plan to expand the schedule upstairs and also offer breakfast and lunch downstairs at The Pupu House in the near future so there’s a lot more excitement to come!”
About The Pupu House
Aloha, e komo mai (Greetings, come inside)...hearken back to a simpler time when Waikiki was being discovered by travelers from around the world, Duke Kahanamoku and his Waikiki Beachboys ruled the waves, and Elvis’ “Blue Hawaii” became everyone’s dream fantasy. Welcome to The Pupu House, featuring food the whole ‘ohana will love by award-winning Chef “Uncle Bo” Pathammavong, of Uncle Bo’s Kapahulu (near Waikiki), Uncle Bo’s Haleiwa (on Oahu's North Shore), and Yaya’s Chophouse & Seafood in trendy Kakaako (Honolulu).
Address: 310 Lewers Street, 1st Level, Honolulu, HI 96815
Hours: Dinner Nightly, 5:00pm – 1:00am (last call for food 12:45am)
Late Night Happy Hour, 10:00pm – 1:00am (last call for food 12:45am)
Reservations/Takeout: (808) 784-8112
Parking: No parking available; Please visit this page for a list of available parking
in Waikiki: www.waikikiimprovement.com/parking
Web: thepupuhouse.com
Social: IG: @the_pupu_house I FB: The Pupu House I #thepupuhouse
About ’Kiki's Tiki Bar
The hottest new late night spot in Waikiki, ’Kiki’s Tiki Bar opens on Taco Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 10:00pm - 3:00am, and features top DJs and live bands to dance or chill to while enjoying your favorite beverage and hanging out with friends – and making new ones! ’Kiki’s is also the perfect party venue for all of life’s celebrations. Contact us at thepupuhouse@gmail.com for your next event for up to 150 guests!
Address: 310 Lewers Street, Upstairs, Honolulu, HI 96815
Hours: Tuesday/Friday/Saturday, 10:00pm – 3:00am
Every Tuesday is Taco Tuesday!
Reservations/ Private Parties: (808) 784-8112 / thepupuhouse@gmail.com
Parking: No parking available; Please visit this page for a list of available parking
in Waikiki: www.waikikiimprovement.com/parking Web: thepupuhouse.com
Social: IG: @kikis_tikibar I FB: I #kikistikibar
Mona K. Wood-Sword
IKAIKA Communications...a powerful little pr company
+1 808-218-5546
ikaikacomm@gmail.com
The Pupu House has a fun, retro, tiki bar vibe.