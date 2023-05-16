STOCK Development Posts Robust Q1 Marked by Exceptional Success of Signature Luxury Projects
Bucking slowdown in residential real estate, venerated Naples, Fla.-based homebuilder experienced a record $325 million in sales during Q1 2023NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- STOCK Development, the nationally recognized, Naples-based luxury homebuilder, is reporting a banner start to 2023, punctuated with record sales at new projects such as Wild Blue at Waterside in Sarasota’s Lakewood Ranch neighborhood and the ultra-luxury The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples.
During Q1, STOCK -- revered for its more than 20 years of industry-leading excellence in Florida and key markets across the U.S. -- reported pre-construction sales in excess of $250 million at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples, which is STOCK’s signature, boutique waterfront community -- overseen by the company’s luxury condominium division, STOCK Residences.
STOCK also reported a combined $75 million in sales of custom homes and a multitude of transactions across several of their exclusive, single-family home projects, including The Lake Club in Lakewood Ranch, Isles of Collier Preserve in Naples, and Wild Blue at Waterside.
In total, between pre-construction transactions and new builds, the company has recorded $325 million in sales in just three months.
“The astounding success of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples and our additional projects is the tip of the arrow in terms of what we’ve been achieving at the start of this year alone,” said Brian Stock, CEO of STOCK Development. “The momentum is reflective of strong demand among luxury homebuyers who want new, high-quality, amenity-rich offerings with high-touch services. They know our track record of excellence and put their trust in our products.”
An award-winning powerhouse, STOCK has been lauded for the last nine consecutive years as one of the nation’s “Top 100” luxury single-family homebuilders -- a prestigious ranking compiled annually by Builder magazine. Additional noteworthy triumphs for the company thus far this year include:
• STOCK Development’s highly anticipated visionary project, Wild Blue at Waterside in Sarasota’s Lakewood Ranch community -- spearheaded by STOCK and the area’s finest homebuilders -- has entered its first phase with compelling sales activity. The lakeside, single-family home community is replete with resort-style amenities and defined by a distinct connection to nature.
• The unveiling of Caymas, a brand-new luxury waterfront community on one of the last lakefront parcels in Naples. The single-family home enclave, which is also being overseen by STOCK Luxury Homes, will be exclusively accessible via a bridge from Collier Blvd./ST 951, placing residents just 20 minutes from the shopping, amenities, and entertainment of downtown Naples. Sales for Caymans will debut in the latter part of 2023 and are already expected to bring even more compelling year-end totals to STOCK’s record year.
“From one market to the next, we continue to cement our foothold as the preeminent luxury homebuilder and developer, crafting the most sought-after, high-end communities,” concluded Stock. “What we accomplished in 2022 was a great coup, but what’s on the horizon for the year ahead – and the next 20 years, for that matter – is nothing short of phenomenal.”
About STOCK Development
STOCK Development, based in Naples, is one of Florida’s leading developers and builders of residential and commercial high-quality real estate. The company is led by a dynamic group of highly skilled executives whose combined experience enables STOCK to successfully acquire, finance, develop, build, market, and manage Florida’s most sophisticated residences, retail space and mixed-used properties. Celebrating over 20 years of excellence, the STOCK brand is renowned for superior quality, forward-thinking innovation, highly desirable locations, and superb design. Visit stockdevelopment.com for more information.
