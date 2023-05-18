Elgin Cosmetic Dentist Details the Benefits of a Smile Makeover
Dr. Dean Lodding, an Elgin cosmetic dentist, explains how a Smile Makeover can provide aesthetic and health benefits for patients with multiple dental concerns.
I love being able to give someone a smile that elevates their sense of self and helps them to be all they can be.”ELGIN, ILLINOIS, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The desire to have a dazzling, luminous smile has remained a top request in the cosmetic dentistry world for patients who want to restore a more youthful and healthy appearance. For some, this may mean repairing a single dental imperfection while for others, smile enhancement may require attending to several dental needs. This may include repairing minor damage to teeth—such as chips, cracks, and stains—or addressing more significant issues, including tooth loss and gum recession. In order to achieve a patient’s goals, a personalized treatment plan can be developed known as a Smile Makeover (also referred to as a Smile Design) to correct and improve dental concerns. Highly experienced Elgin cosmetic dentist Dean Lodding, DDS has performed these smile transformations for many years and understands how personalized these procedures can be. Dr. Lodding shares, “I love being able to give someone a smile that elevates their sense of self and helps them to be all they can be.” Below, he details the many potential benefits of a Smile Makeover.
Customizable Treatment for Each Patient
A Smile Makeover can be a highly customizable treatment that is completely unique for each patient, which often makes it appealing for those who would like to address multiple perceived dental flaws. There is no one-size-fits-all plan for this particular treatment, creating many possibilities for cosmetic dentists to design an optimized Smile Makeover plan each time. This may also include additional services such as sedation dentistry for patients who feel more comfortable using monitored calming techniques during their procedures. According to Dr. Lodding, “We are here to find the treatment that will best serve you.”
Addresses a Variety of Cosmetic Concerns
According to Dr. Lodding, feelings of insecurity or low confidence from dental impairments are extremely common, so it’s important for patients to understand they are not alone. Fortunately, there is a good chance of overcoming these feelings with cosmetic dentistry treatments. “I am most proud of those cases where someone who has been hiding their smile for years begins to love smiling following their treatment,” says Dr. Lodding. With the revitalization of a Smile Makeover, patients can achieve any combination of goals, including:
• Restoring damaged, chipped, and cracked teeth with porcelain crowns
• Concealing gaps, spaces, stains, and discoloration with porcelain veneers
• Rehabilitating function after tooth loss with supportive bridges or dental implants
• Straightening misaligned or crowded teeth with Invisalign®
• Brightening teeth by several shades at once with professional teeth whitening
• Reshaping excessive or uneven gum tissue with laser gum recontouring
Thorough Dental Evaluation
Prior to any treatment, a full oral health and dental examination will need to be completed using advanced imaging technology to obtain a precise view of the teeth and gums. This helps to address any non-cosmetic conditions that may require attention, and ultimately serves to optimize the success of treatment. From general care to cosmetic and restorative dentistry, the patient should feel comfortable every step of the way. Dr. Lodding shares how this quality of care is demonstrated by the motto for his dental practice, Smile for Life Dental, where the goal is always to “create extraordinary smiles through extraordinary experiences.”
Most importantly, it’s highly recommended to find a skilled cosmetic dentist with the experience and training to perform a Smile Makeover safely and accurately, rather than rushing to undergo one’s procedures of interest. Dr. Lodding notes that a primary goal is to evaluate ahead of time and observe what a patient’s concerns may be. “I also prefer to approach each case conservatively, taking into account how to give someone their best smile with the least amount of work,” Dr. Lodding adds.
About Dean Lodding, DDS
Dr. Dean Lodding has practiced dentistry for over 40 years, during which he has been recognized as one of “America’s Top Dentists” for multiple consecutive years. He is the primary cosmetic dentist and founder of Smile for Life Dental in Elgin, Illinois, where he leads an exceptional team who are devoted to their patients and advancing the field of dentistry. Dr. Lodding is a former president of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), and he has also served on the AACD’s Board of Directors and Accreditation Committee. He helped to develop the accreditation process, which has become the leading evaluator of the credentials for cosmetic dentists. Dr. Lodding is passionate about ongoing education as well as leading humanitarian and charitable efforts around the world. Dr. Lodding is available for an interview upon request.
