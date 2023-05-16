BDRSuite and VisualBox Solutions unite to deliver the Most Cost-Effective Backup Solutions in Suriname

BDRSuite and VisualBox Solutions have partnered to deliver Cost-Effective Data Backup Solutions

VisualBox Solutions and BDRSuite by Vembu have partnered to offer cost-effective data backup solutions, enabling businesses to save up to 70% on backup costs.

Backup cost savings like never before - with BDRSuite, Suriname users can reduce backup expenses by 70%!” — Nagarajan Chandrasekaran, VP of Product Success, Vembu Technologies

PARAMARIBO, SURINAME, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VisualBox, a renowned IT consultancy, has partnered as Reseller with BDRSuite by Vembu, a leading backup and disaster recovery software to provide businesses with comprehensive and cost-effective backup solutions to protect their critical data.

With BDRSuite, businesses can significantly reduce their backup expenses by up to 70% compared to their current costs. This makes it an exceptionally cost-effective solution, standing out in the market. Through this partnership, VisualBox Solutions will be able to provide businesses of all sizes with an affordable and highly efficient backup solution, establishing itself as the preferred choice in the industry.

About BDRSuite & BDRCloud by Vembu

Vembu's flagship product - BDRSuite & BDRCloud are reliable and cost-effective backup solutions. BDRSuite caters to businesses seeking on-premise, remote, or hybrid backup solutions, while BDRCloud offers secure and direct-to-cloud backup solutions for businesses.

Protect your data across Data Center/Private Cloud (VMware, Hyper-V, KVM, Windows, Linux, Applications & Databases), Public Cloud (AWS, Azure), SaaS (Microsoft 365, Google Workspace), and Endpoints (Windows, Linux, Mac). Whether you're a small business or Enterprise, Vembu's backup products can meet your unique needs and ensure complete data protection at an affordable cost.

About VisualBox Solutions

VisualBox Solutions is a highly esteemed IT consultancy company located in Suriname, South America, with over a decade of expertise in the field. It has gained a strong reputation for delivering customized and exceptionally efficient business solutions that are optimized for maximum efficiency and can adapt seamlessly to evolving requirements, future changes, and organizational policies.

Here is what Nagarajan Chandrasekaran, Vice President of Product Success, Vembu Technologies, has to say about the partnership with VisualBox Solutions

This partnership is truly exciting for us! By aligning our companies' shared objective of providing customers with affordable and reliable backup solutions, we are confident that this collaboration will bring significant benefits for everyone involved. In particular, users in the Suriname will now experience remarkable cost savings offered by BDRSuite, which can reduce their current backup expenses by 70%. We're excited to bring BDRSuite and transform backup and disaster recovery strategies in Suriname and beyond.

Ruben Tjok, CEO of VisualBox Solutions, reveals the reasons for partnership with BDRSuite

We believe that this partnership holds numerous benefits for VisualBox Solutions and our valued customers. Firstly, it enhances our service portfolio by incorporating the comprehensive and cost-effective solutions - BDRSuite & BDRCloud. This exceptional offering encompasses advanced backup and replication technologies, enabling us to deliver a more extensive range of solutions. Our goal is to empower our customers with reliable data protection and disaster recovery capabilities while ensuring affordability.

When asked about the key strategic plan for the region, Ruben Tjok had this to say:

Our partnership with BDRSuite enables us to leverage their esteemed industry reputation and established market presence. This positions us with a distinct competitive advantage and broader market reach. As a result, we anticipate an expansion of our customer base and an increase in market share, creating new avenues for growth and overall business success.

In addition, this collaboration empowers us to provide comprehensive, cost-effective and integrated solutions to our valued customers. By combining our expertise in IT consulting and tailored business solutions with BDRSuite's robust data backup & replication solutions for Virtual, Physical, Cloud Workloads & SaaS applications, we can effectively address complex challenges and deliver end-to-end solutions that precisely align with the unique requirements of our customers.

The partnership between BDRSuite and VisualBox Solutions ensures that customers receive high-quality service and support. With BDRSuite's comprehensive product offerings and VisualBox Solutions' commitment to excellence, customers can trust that their data will be protected effectively and at a reasonable cost.

BDRSuite - Delivering unified data protection for your diverse IT infrastructure