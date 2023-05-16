Animation at the NYC Independent Film Festival
Logo NYCindieFF
'THE HOLIDAY MAKER' and 'THE LIFE AND TIMES OF SCHRODINGER's CAT'
A film that delivers light-hearted insight and hope for anyone who has ever pondered the mysteries of life and death.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 15th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival in New York animation films are one categorie that always gained a lot of positive response. Two highlights of the package of two dozens animation films are: 'THE HOLIDAY MAKER' and 'THE LIFE AND TIMES OF SCHRODINGER'S CAT'.
— Ron Noble, animation filmmaker
'THE HOLIDAY MAKER' by English filmmaker Harry Mead is about a young woman, named Emily, who can't financially afford to travel on her dream holiday, but decides to build a miniature model wonderland of her dream destinations. The film is a combination of 2D and stop motion animation.
English filmmaker Harry Mead graduated from the Arts University Bournemouth in Animation Production BA. Originally a stop motion animator he found out he had entered a very competitive sector to find any available positions. Therefore, he decided to switch to a 2d animator. He took the pandemic period as an opportunity to make his first animated film: 'THE HOLIDAY MAKER'.
'THE LIFE AND TIMES OF SCHRODINGER'S CAT: A QUANTUM TALE OF LOVE AND ENTANGLEMENT' by American filmmaker Ron Noble. Austrian physicist Erwin Schrödinger, one of the founders of quantum mechanics, posed this famous question: If you put a cat in a sealed box with a device that has a 50% chance of killing the cat in the next hour, what will be the state of the cat when that time is up? Noble lets the cat quests for his heritage, his identity, and his creator. For anyone who has ever pondered the mysteries of life and death, this film offers light-hearted insight and hope.
Film director Ron Noble has made international award-winning animated shorts, to feature film segments, several lines of children’s books, and even walk-around mascots for Mammoth Mountain Ski Resort.
The NYC Independent Film Festival in New York focuses on independent filmmakers who do not have the support of major film companies, but often have to write, produce, finance and make their own film projects individually. To support those makers, the NYC Independent Film Festival is the platform to present their films for a week - from 4 to 11 June 2023 at the Producer's Club in New York, West 44th and 9th.
Dennis Cieri
NYC Independent Film Festival
+1 917-797-0816
Dennis Cieri
NYC Independent Film Festival
+1 917-797-0816
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube