Quito achieves nomination for the World Travel Awards 2023
For the World Travel Awrads 2023 edition, Quito has been nominated in 5 categories including leading Tourism Board for Quito Turismo
The Capital of the Center of the World has been nominated in five categories of the 'Oscars of the tourism industry'QUITO, ECUADOR, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The natural paradises of Quito, its abundant flora and fauna, the adventure tourism offering, and its gastronomy proposals are the reasons that led Quito to be nominated again to obtain the highest award of tourist recognition, the World Travel Awards (WTA). The selection is made by a jury of experts, mostly from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).
Recognized worldwide as the most prestigious honors program in travel and tourism, the WTAs are awarded annually and cover a wide range of categories including hotels, tourist attractions, airlines, transportation, and other services.
These are the categories to which Quito is nominated in 2023 are:
• South America’s Leading Business Travel Destination: Quito, Ecuador
• South America’s Leading Urban Getaway Destination: Quito, Ecuador
• South America’s Leading City Destination: Quito, Ecuador
• South America’s Leading Cultural City: Quito, Ecuador
• South America’s Leading Tourist Board: Quito Turismo
For the 2023 edition, Quito has been nominated in 5 categories. In the 'South America's Leading City Destination'. Quito has already won on 8 occasions between 2013 and 2022. And Quito Turismo has been nominated as 'South America's Leading City Tourism Office'.
Also nominated in other categories are, the Mariscal Sucre International Airport; the Middle of the World City; the hotels Wyndham Quito Aeropuerto, Casa Gangotena, Hotel Plaza Grande, Swissôtel Quito, Samay Collections, Mashpi Lodge, JW Marriott Hotel Quito; andseveral tour operators.
Voting will be open until July 9, 2023, and the votes of travel professionals, media and consumers from around the world will be registered. The awards ceremony will take place on August 26, 2023, in Saint Lucia.
Quito counts on your vote!
