COLLEGE DRIVE TEST PREP AND TUTORING PERMANENTLY CLOSES

Baron Educations’ College Test Prep and Tutoring Close Business Operations

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO , UNITED STATES , May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Part of Baron Investments, made the difficult decision to close the Test Prep and Tutoring business at the end of April.

The landscape of college admissions test preparation underwent significant changes since the 2020 shutdown. With the cessation of testing and major alterations to college admissions policies and standards, the demand for test prep services plummeted.

Due to these challenges, and thorough analysis of the current and future business models for CollegeDrive, this was a difficult decision to make.

To CollegeDrives’ recent customers: Families who purchased tutoring and or test prep packages in August 2022 through April 2023, you may request refunds for unused sessions by completing the brief electronic form emailed to you.

The deadline to submit the form is Thursday, May 18th. CollegeDrive aims to process all refund requests by the end of May 2023. If you have any questions regarding your refund, please contact us at 720-496-2244 or 720-496-2245.

(Transactions prior to August 2022 will be processed according to policies in place at the time of purchase and will be handled on a case-by-case basis.)

___

CollegeDrive extends their sincerest gratitude to their dedicated team of tutors and teachers who have committed to students' success over the years. They have supported their employees in the ease of this transition, and have confidence they will find success in their respective career fields or other professional tutoring opportunities.

For nearly fifteen years, CollegeDrive has proudly contributed to students' academic trajectories. Through CollegeDrive’s services, students have earned increased scholarship funds and developed essential skills for their college careers.

As CollegeDrive Test Prep and Tutoring closes, Baron Educations’ other business, DriveSafe Driving Schools, is gearing up for another record-breaking summer season. They will continue to deliver top-quality drivers education programs, and soon expand their services further throughout the State of Colorado.

Baron Investments thanks everyone for their loyalty to CollegeDrive and DriveSafe. CollegeDrive cannot thank their customers, employees, and community enough for the opportunity to be a part of fostering academic success and empowerment throughout the Colorado educational community. They are honored to have worked with such incredible students and wish everyone the best.

---------------------

About DriveSafe – As the largest and only AAA Approved Driving School in Colorado, DriveSafe provides comprehensive drivers education to prepare teens and adults to be safe drivers for life. Whether students enroll in classroom or online courses, take driving lessons, participate in defensive skills training, or complete their license test at one of our 12 locations, they know that DriveSafe has been trusted by more than 140,000 families in Colorado. For more information, visit DriveSafeColorado.com.

About CollegeDrive – CollegeDrive helped students achieve educational success, through a variety of services. Whether preparation for the SAT or ACT, help with academic challenges, or college consulting services, CollegeDrive was there to help. Since its inception in 2010, CollegeDrive has been trusted by and is grateful to have served more than 10,000 families.