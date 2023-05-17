Rough Guides readers reveal the world’s friendliest (and unfriendliest) places

World's Friendliest Places - Rough Guides

Readers voted for the most welcoming cities and countries

The results make for fascinating reading and I’m confident they’ll spark some lively debate in the travel community.” — René Frey, CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rough Guides readers love sharing their travel experiences, and when they were polled about the warmest - and most icy - welcomes they’ve received around the world, they weren’t shy about voicing their opinions!

The results contain a few surprises, plus entertaining quotes from brutally honest readers:

** The world’s friendliest (and unfriendliest!) cities

** The world’s 10 friendliest countries

Whether you find yourself nodding in agreement or shaking your head in disbelief, these lists are guaranteed to inspire readers to get out there and find out for themselves – a fascinating, funny and thought-provoking read for any travel lover.

Highlights include:

- Asia – home to 3 of the world’s top 5 friendliest cities: Singapore (#4), Tokyo (#3) and Bangkok (#2).

- London – voted the world’s 5th friendliest city, praised for “straightforward friendly people”.

- Paris – voted the world’s unfriendliest city, with Parisians denounced as “snooty and rude”. (Don’t miss this witty response from a Parisian travel writer)

- Dublin – a land of “a hundred thousand welcomes”, voted the world’s friendliest city.

- Ireland – the world’s friendliest country. “A shopkeeper gave me a pound to play the Irish lottery”, said one impressed reader.

- New Zealand (#7) – voted friendlier than Australia (#14). A respondent was blown away when “complete strangers offered me a place to stay”.

- USA (#9) – only just make it into the top 10, whereas neighbour Canada is voted the world’s 3rd friendliest country



Rough Guides CEO René Frey says:

“At Rough Guides we’re always keen to hear from our readers about their travel experiences. Of course, to label an entire country or a city as ‘friendly’ is an over-simplification, but we ran this poll as a fun way to get a general sense of the places travellers have felt warmly welcomed - or not! The results make for fascinating reading and I’m confident they’ll spark some lively debate in the travel community. For starters, you’ll enjoy the lively response from a passionate Parisian writer who takes issue with Paris’ position at the bottom of the list!”

