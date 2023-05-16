Digital Rights Management In Media And Entertainment Market Is Projected To Grow At A 17% Rate Through Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Digital Rights Management In Media And Entertainment Global Market Report 2023 – Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Digital Rights Management In Media And Entertainment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the digital rights management in media and entertainment industry. As per TBRC’s digital rights management in media and entertainment market forecast, the digital rights management in media and entertainment market size is predicted to reach a value of $5.64 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 17.7% through the forecast period.
The rising demand for OTT content is expected to propel the growth of digital rights management in the media and entertainment market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest digital rights management in media and entertainment market share. Major digital rights management in media and entertainment companies include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Irdeto B.V., Apple Inc., Vitrium Systems Inc., Bitmovin Inc., Kudelski Group, Intertrust Technologies Corporation.
Digital Rights Management In Media And Entertainment Market Segments
1) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises
2) By Application: Mobile Content, Video On Demand (VoD), Mobile Gaming And Apps, Ebook
3) By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Printing And Publication Educational, Television And Film
This type of rights management in media and entertainment is a service for protecting real-time streaming services and digital media using copyrights and license keys. It helps the delivery of media while preserving owners’ authorization and privacy rights, which allows only authorized users to access media and prevents unauthorized duplication and distribution of media content.
The Table Of Content For The Digital Rights Management In Media And Entertainment Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Digital Rights Management In Media And Entertainment Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
