ProHance Showcases Workplace Analytics Solutions at SHRM Tech Conference & Expo 2023
Arvind Sagar, Head of Professional Services, ProHance and Achal Khanna, CEO, SHRM India, APAC & MENA at #SHRMTECH 23
ProHance in association with SHRM announces the launch of a Research Study on 'Workforce Management for a Hybrid Workforce'
During #SHRMTECH23, ProHance showcased its comprehensive suite of Workplace Analytics solutions, meticulously designed to empower organisations in maximising productivity”HYDERABAD, TELENGANA, INDIA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ProHance, a renowned new-age workplace analytics and operations enablement platform, recently participated in the prestigious SHRM Tech Conference & Expo 2023 (#SHRMTECH23) held in Hyderabad. The event, focused on equipping the workforce for the future, brought together HR professionals, technology experts, and business leaders to delve into the latest trends in WorkTech. Attendees had the valuable opportunity to explore cutting-edge technologies, stay abreast of the latest innovations, and evolve their people practices.
During the conference, ProHance actively engaged with the HR and technology community present at the event. The company proudly showcased its comprehensive suite of Workforce Management solutions, meticulously designed to empower organisations in optimising their workforce and maximising productivity.
One of the key highlights at the event was the announcement of the joint research study titled "Workforce Management for a Hybrid Workforce," which is currently under development by ProHance in collaboration with SHRM India. This groundbreaking study will shed light on the challenges and perspectives surrounding effective workplace analytics solutions that are flexible and cater to the needs of a hybrid workforce. The announcement about the study was jointly made by Arvind Sagar, Head of Professional Services at ProHance, and Achal Khanna, CEO of SHRM India, APAC & MENA. The study promises to be an eye-opener for industry professionals seeking insights into this critical topic.
