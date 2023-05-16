Boiler Insurance Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Boiler Insurance Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s “Boiler Insurance Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the boiler insurance market size is predicted to reach $18.10 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.3%.
The growth in the boiler insurance market is due to growing number of explosions and related damage in industries. North America region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major boiler insurance companies include Aviva PLC., Axa S A, Bosch Thermotechnology Ltd., Centrica PLC., CORGI HomePlan Ltd.
Boiler And Machinery Insurance Coverage Market Segments
• By Type: Boiler Repairs, Boiler Servicing, Plumbing And Drainage Repairs, Other Types
• By Boiler Type: Fire-Tube, Water-Tube
• By Boiler Insurance Coverage Plans: Gold, Platinum, Other Plans
• By End User: Chemicals, Refineries, Metal And Mining, Food And Beverages, Other End Users
• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Boiler insurance refers to a security plan that protects companies from financial losses faced due to boiler and machinery breakdown or failure. It is used to protect companies from financial losses.
