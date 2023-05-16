"From Intern to Industry Leader": Tulley Kearney Inspires RMIT Students with His Success Story

Tulley Kearney The logo for Elbaite cryptocurrency exchange

Undertaking an internship with Elbaite was instrumental to my growth within the blockchain and crypto-finance industry. ” — Tulley Kearney

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Elbaite, Australia's leading self-custody crypto exchange, is excited to share that its newly appointed Growth Strategist, Tulley Kearney, was an honoured speaker at RMIT University in Melbourne on Monday. Kearney, a former RMIT graduate and the first-ever participant of the Elbaite and RMIT internship program, shared his inspiring story with current undergraduate and master's students, emphasising the value of internships as a significant step in bridging the gap between education and the workforce.

In his inspiring talk, Kearney outlined his belief that education is a four-pillared approach, with traditional coursework only taking up one of those pillars. He emphasised the importance of self-directed learning, internship opportunities, and networking as crucial elements of a modern education. Kearney also announced that the Elbaite and RMIT internship program is again open for applications from RMIT University students. Tulley highly encouraged students to apply, describing his experience as "instrumental to my growth within the blockchain and crypto-finance industry" as it helped prepare him for the workforce in a way that traditional coursework can't. "It helped me to refine my skills, learn new ones, gain real-world experience, and prepare me for life beyond university."

In 2021, Tulley began a Master of Blockchain-Enabled Business at RMIT. A passionate student, he leapt at the opportunity to intern during the semester break in his first year. After the internship, RMIT offered him a job at the Blockchain Innovation Hub as a Project Coordinator, where he continued working after graduation. When Elbaite began hiring for the role of Growth Strategist, Kearney was front of mind, having been remembered fondly for his enthusiasm, knowledge, and professionalism. Kearney is now working as Elbaite's Growth Strategist, where he develops and implements strategies to drive the company's growth and strengthen its position within the competitive cryptocurrency market.

This event showcased Elbaite's ongoing collaboration with RMIT University and its commitment to fostering the next generation of talent in the cryptocurrency industry by engaging with exceptional students and offering valuable internship opportunities.

