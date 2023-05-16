Global Green Technology And Sustainability Market Is Projected To Grow At A 23% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Green Technology And Sustainability Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Green Technology And Sustainability Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Green Technology And Sustainability Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers green technology and sustainability market data and every facet of the green technology and sustainability market. As per TBRC’s green technology and sustainability market analysis, the green technology and sustainability market size is expected to reach $35.84 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 23.8%.

The exponential rise in fuel prices and increasing pollution levels are expected to propel green technology and sustainability industry growth going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest green technology and sustainability global market share. Major green technology and sustainability market leaders include General Electric Company, Intelex Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corporation, ConsenSys, Salesforce Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Trace Genomics.

Green Technology And Sustainability Market Segments

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Technology: Internet of things (IoT), AI And Analytics, Digital Twin, Cloud Computing, Security, Block-chain

3) By Application: Green Building, Carbon Footprint Management, Weather Monitoring and Forecasting, Air And Water Pollution Monitoring, Forest Monitoring, Crop Monitoring, Soil Condition and Moisture Monitoring, Water Purification, Other Applications

Green technology (GT) and sustainability is a term to define innovative ways to make environmentally friendly changes and as an alternative source of technology that reduces fossil fuels and its effect on the human, animal, and plant health. It is used to conserves natural resources and the environment. The green technology process is used to reduce the amount of waste and pollution that are created during production and consumption.

