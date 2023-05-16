Renée Delphin-Rodriguez Named Chief Legal Officer of SCAN
EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Group, a diversified not-for-profit healthcare company that operates SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation's largest and fastest growing not-for-profit Medicare Advantage health plans, announced the appointment of Renée Delphin-Rodriguez as its new Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel. Current General Counsel Kevin Kroeker is retiring from the organization.
Delphin-Rodriguez will lead SCAN’s Legal Affairs department as SCAN expands geographically, grows its portfolio of product offerings and brings new innovations to senior healthcare. Crucially, she will manage SCAN’s proposed combination with CareOregon. The two organizations announced their intent to combine as a mission-driven not-for-profit healthcare organization under the name HealthRight Group. The transaction is currently pending regulatory approval.
Delphin-Rodriguez was previously a partner in Crowell & Moring LLP’s Los Angeles office and a member of its Corporate and Health Care groups. Her practice focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, equity and debt financing, corporate governance, and complex commercial agreements, with a particular emphasis on companies within the health care industry.
Previously, Delphin-Rodriguez was an associate at Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. She also served as Assistant General Counsel at DaVita and was a law clerk for the Honorable Milan Smith, Jr. on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.
“Renée Delphin-Rodriguez has a breadth of experience that is perfectly suited to lead SCAN’s legal team as we enter into our HealthRight transaction and expand our products to meet the needs of seniors through the full range of inflection points in the aging process,” said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “In addition to experience overseeing complex legal transactions at several top law firms, she brings a deep knowledge of the workings of both health plans and providers, which will guide SCAN as we expand and diversify our offerings.”
“I’m excited to join SCAN during this period of growth and transformation,” said Delphin-Rodriguez. “The opportunity to help SCAN execute its commitment to keeping seniors healthy and independent is inspiring. I look forward to playing a lead role in expanding and preserving its non-profit ethos and bringing its focus on patient-before-profit care to new, diverse markets where we’ll play a key role in addressing those communities’ unique health needs.”
Delphin-Rodriguez steps into the office previously held by Kevin Kroeker, who helped conceive of the proposed creation of the HealthRight Group and oversaw SCAN’s Legal Affairs department during its period of record-setting member growth, expansion into Arizona, Nevada and Texas, the launch of its four subsidiary medical groups, and the diversification of its plan offerings.
“Kevin has been a leader, a trusted advisor, a colleague and a friend,” said Dr. Jain. “I appreciate his wise counsel and broad knowledge. All of us at SCAN will miss his guidance and presence in our offices.”
About SCAN Group
SCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves more than 285,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched three mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. Additionally, in 2022 SCAN acquired The Residentialist Group, now known as HomeBase Medical, to support chronic disease management and palliative care for older adults in the home. SCAN’s care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 30,000 members. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org or follow SCAN on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
