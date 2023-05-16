Actress Marta Pozzan Spills She 'Won't Work With White Men Over 50' on the 'indie spunk' Podcast Hosted by Izzy Stevens
During a live podcast taping at Aviator Nation's Dreamland Malibu location, Marta and Izzy discuss working in an industry still dominated by men.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning Actress, Writer, Producer, and Director, Izzy Stevens, recently launched The ‘indie spunk’ Podcast to help fellow creatives navigate the cutthroat entertainment industry. With her new podcast, Izzy hopes to help a new batch of diverse artists hone their skills and tell unique stories, leaving the gatekeepers behind. Izzy is determined to revamp the film sector of the podcast world, as she feels there “aren’t many film-focused podcasts left standing”.
On April 25th, Izzy recorded an intimate, live podcast taping with fellow actress and independent filmmaker, Marta Pozzan at Aviator Nation's Dreamland Location in Malibu. The few lucky audience members gained incredible insight into the journey of two visionary filmmakers, whose work has been shown at major film festivals all around the world. The women also shared personal anecdotes about standing up for themselves in an industry still heavily dominated by men.
Marta Pozzan says, “I have a new rule, I don’t try to take meetings with white men over 50 because it does not work well for me and I don’t want to feel that way anymore. It took a female director. And I connected with her [Alma Har'el] in a way that I haven’t connected with any male filmmakers before. I’m really pro-female filmmaker.”
MORE STAND OUT QUOTES FROM THE PODCAST EPISODE:
Izzy Stevens says, “People get taken advantage of in this industry all the time. And I started to understand that as I grew up in this industry. So I did something I have never done before. I told them I wasn’t going to come to set. Many people here are actors and filmmakers, and, you know, you don’t hold that shit up. You got to be there. You got to be on time. And amidst all of the screaming that was happening, the voice of my agent saying “Don’t you dare.” The voice saying “Don’t f*** it up. Don’t make them question your role here. I heard a whisper and I knew I was doing the right thing.
Marta Pozzan says, “I would just do so many auditions, so many tapes and it just never felt like the best roles. And a lot of actresses will say that the roles are not smart enough or not cool enough or not sophisticated enough. It’s always the hot chick or the prostitute or, like, the escort. Like, I get a lot of those. And I am really kind to my agent because I’m like, you know, if this is what we get I’m going to read for it. I’m going to do it. But I was just bored, and I’m like, I don’t like this. I need to write my own stuff. Izzy responds, “From boredom, we create great stuff.” Marta agrees, “Yeah, and that short came from a really real place.”
Izzy Stevens says, “We talk about that a lot, with getting interest in your project, you’ve got to kinda talk about why this is important to you for people to care. No one cares about the logline. The logline’s got to be good but it has to be matched with something that is from a real place, especially on the independent level."
IZZY STEVENS BIO:
Izzy Stevens is an LA-based Australian/American Actress, Writer, Producer, and Award Winning Director known for her lead roles in Occupation, Occupation: Rainfall, Underbelly, Puberty Blues, and Another Mother. Best known for her lead role as Bella Bartlett in Occupation, found on Netflix, Izzy recently reprised her starring role as Bella, alongside Ken Jeong and Temuera Morrison, in the sequel, Occupation: Rainfall, released worldwide in 2021.
As a director, Izzy’s award-winning films (Seafoam, Phenomena, Leap) have been featured and celebrated at Fantastic Fest (calling Seafoam a “Deftly disorienting psychological thriller with a dizzying descent into insanity.”), LA Independent Women’s Film Awards, Oscar Qualifying HollyShorts, Cannes Diversity, LA Shorts, Final Girls Berlin, Tropfest. Izzy’s films have been live streamed on ABC, and on Cinema Australia’s Sunday Shorts Program.
Izzy’s bold yet empathic personality combined with her visceral passion for storytelling catapulted her into a new role as the CEO and Founder of Indie Spunk, a community mentorship platform and inclusive production house. At indie spunk, emerging filmmakers & creative entrepreneurs from all over the world self-produce career-changing work, from script to screen. From film development, to pitching, funding, producing, festival strategy, navigating press, and so much more, Indie Spunk is a hub for filmmakers to bypass the gatekeepers.
Now, Izzy has taken ‘indie spunk’ to the next level, by creating the podcast which champions independent filmmakers and utilizes industry guests guides to provide insight into the independent film industry. Special guests include The Simpson’s Writer Julia Prescott, Sundance Producing Manager Lauren Lukow, HollyShorts Co-Director Theo Dumont, Award-Winning Director Corey Clifford, and more.
MARTA POZZAN BIO:
Marta Pozzan is an Italian actress, writer and creator living in Los Angeles, California. Marta is best known for starring in “A Dark Foe”, a drama feature film with Selma Blair and “No Way Out", a horror feature film with Maia Mitchell, both released 2021. Most recently, Marta has been a part of two amazing projects, the Netflix series "From Scratch" with Zoe Saldana which released in 2022, and a film directed by Corey Asfar, with Harvey Keitel, Abbie Cornish and Peter Facinelli called "Unto the Son" which releases later in 2023!
Marta's independent short film, “Next One”, that she co-wrote, produced, and starred in, dives deep into female abuse in the industry, and is featured on Alma Hare'l's platform Free The Work. The film was chosen for Official Selection of the Holly Shorts Film Festival, New York International Women Festival, Paris Women Film Festival, International Diversity Film Festival, New York Tri-State Film Festival, Lisbon Film Festival, and many more. The film won Best Women Empowerment Film at Berlin Short Festival and Best Drama at Red Movie Awards.
