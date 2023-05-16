Entrex Carbon Market engages Alliance Group Capital Markets Ltd to manage $40 million in EBITDA Acquisitions
Entrex today announced an Agreement with Alliance Group Capital Markets to manage $40 million in additional EBITDA through corporate acquisitions.
We believe that we can extend Entrex’s existing leadership position in the market through a series of strategic and significant acquisitions”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrex Carbon Market today announced it has executed an Agreement with Alliance Group Capital Markets to manage the acquisition of $40 million in additional EBITDA through a series of corporate acquisitions.
“Anthony and his team offer Entrex a fully operational external merger and acquisition team to roll-up a series of strategic companies without the internal costs” said Stephen H. Watkins CEO of the Entrex Carbon Market.
"We believe that we can extend Entrex’s existing leadership position in the market through a series of strategic and significant acquisitions” said Anthony O’Leary CEO of Alliance Group Capital Markets. “Our commitment and intent are to quickly double the existing $40 million in projected Entrex EBITDA for this year which should create a substantial entity which should positively affect shareholder value”.
“As part of the performance-based contract the Alliance Group has received a stock option, upon completion of agreed milestones, to purchase 5% of the company for $24,051,613. We believe this aligns all of our interests for both corporate growth and shareholder appreciation”, continued Watkins. “Our projections indicate this option should have shares worth potentially double the purchase price, if not more, assuming we all do our jobs as envisioned”.
“Alliance will help us add to the existing two executed investments and/or purchase agreements we have with strategic companies” said Tom Harblin President of the Entrex Carbon Market. “As we work with lenders to grow our $100 million in short term production needs, this allows Alliance Group the ability to quickly build corporate value through our acquisition strategy”.
About Entrex:
Entrex Carbon Market offers a leading marketplace to find, research, track, manage and trade institutional voluntary carbon offset securities. Entrex offers institutional buyers access to quantified and qualified carbon offsets to help corporate buyers manage their carbon footprint. Through our patent pending “CO/SETT” security companies can move carbon offset annual expense to an tradable annual carbon offset dividend asset – neutralizing their profit and loss statement while neutralizing their carbon footprint. www.entrexcarbonmarket.com
About Alliance Group Capital Markets:
Alliance Group is a global merger & acquisitions and capital markets firm with a global outreach team that focuses on discovering profitable, well-run, relatively debt free companies in search of growth, an exit or public listing. We partner with public companies or partner with SMB’s to take them public via a standalone listing through an IPO process, where in both cases, the goal is to lead an acquisition initiative that achieves exponential growth toward building supported valuations and accretive EPS growth.
www.alliancegroupacquisitions.com
www.alliancegroupcapitalmarkets.com
