Rockit™ Apple Announces First Global Partnership with Special Olympics
We are honored to partner with Special Olympics ....Our shared values of courage, resilience, and wellness make this collaboration a perfect fit.”CHELAN, WA, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rockit™ Apple, the world's first perfectly snack-sized apple, is thrilled to announce its inaugural partnership with Special Olympics. With a shared vision of promoting inclusion, celebrating courage and resilience, and advocating for wellness and health access for all, this collaboration intends to help make a meaningful impact on the lives of Special Olympics athletes and all individuals with intellectual disabilities who face daily discrimination.
The Special Olympics mission of connecting the world around inclusion aligns perfectly with Rockit™ Apple's commitment to nutrition and wellness that is accessible to everyone. As an organization that prioritizes providing healthy, convenient, and delicious snacking options, Rockit™ Apple is excited to join forces with Special Olympics to create positive change on a global scale.
"We are honored to partner with Special Olympics and support their mission of inclusivity and empowerment," said Julie DeJarnatt, Director of Brand Strategy at Chelan Fresh™, who exclusively grows and markets Rockit™ Apple in North America. "Our shared values of courage, resilience, and wellness make this collaboration a perfect fit, and we are eager to work together to raise awareness about the incredible achievements of athletes and individuals with intellectual disabilities."
"Health is one of our major pillars, and giving the opportunity to live a healthy life to everyone is our commitment”, said Zehra Sayin, Chief Marketing, Communications and Development Office, Special Olympics International. "Partnering with Rockit Apple™, a company that shares our values and commitment to nutrition and wellness, is an exciting step forward in our mission to promote inclusion and empower individuals with intellectual disabilities."
The Rockit-Special Olympics partnership will help inspire and motivate individuals and communities around the globe to challenge misconceptions and stereotypes about athletes and individuals with intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics supports 6 million athletes, in 210 countries around the world through community programs every day. By sharing authentic stories from the perspective of these incredible athletes, people will begin to better understand and appreciate the unique perspectives and challenges they face.
About Rockit™ Apples:
Rockit™ apples are the world’s first deliciously sweet and crisp apple that’s naturally grown to be miniature. They are the perfect size for snacking, very sweet, and deliver a big crunch. Two apples are only 70 calories and are packed with essential vitamins, minerals and fiber to support everyday health for active kids and adults. Rockit™ apples are grown by select premium apple growers around the world, including Chelan Fresh in Central Washington state.
About Special Olympics:
Special Olympics is a global movement that unleashes the human spirit through the transformative power and joy of sport, every day around the world. Through programming in sports, health, education and community building, Special Olympics is changing the lives of people with intellectual disabilities solving the global injustice, isolation, intolerance and inactivity they face. The Special Olympics movement has grown to more than 6 million athletes and Unified partners in over 210 countries. With the support of more than 1 million coaches and volunteers, Special Olympics delivers 32 Olympic-type sports and over 100,000 events throughout the year.
