Historical Fiction Novel Offers a Masterful Blend on Siege of Magdeburg During Thirty Years’ War
Allenger explores the power of human resilience, camaraderie, and love in the face of unimaginable hardship in his latest novelYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent author H. Allenger is bringing history to life with his latest book, The Damned of Magdeburg. Set during the Thirty Years' War, the historical fiction novel is a gripping tale of survival, love, and bravery in the face of overwhelming odds.
Allenger infuses the book with humor, heart, and plenty of action, as readers are transported to the besieged city of Magdeburg in 1631. Alongside soldiers, civilians, and a group of women, readers will experience the horrors of war and the power of human resilience.
The book has already received praise from readers and critics alike. One Amazon reviewer called it a “fascinating historical fiction tale of the mindsets of everyone who had to endure the calamity of religious movements that were entwined with the economy, law, and order” while another praised Allenger's work in “setting the story as it helps readers to grasp the interaction among the characters.”
Allenger’s background and passion for history, especially the harrowing 30 Years’ War shine through in the meticulous attention to detail in the book, but it's his knack for storytelling that truly sets The Damned of Magdeburg apart. From pulse-pounding battle scenes to tender moments of camaraderie, the novel is a thrilling ride from start to finish.
The Damned of Magdeburg is available for purchase on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle formats. Readers who want to learn more about Allenger and his other works can visit his website https://www.herbertallengerbooks.com/
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books. Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
JORELOU GABATO
Inks and Bindings, LLC
+1 (714) 249-5529
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other