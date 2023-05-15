Meeting with the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Kairat Abdrakhmanov

TAJIKISTAN, May 15 - On May 15, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received in the Palace of the Nation Mr. Kairat Abdrakhmanov, the High Commissioner of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe on National Minorities.

During the meeting, all the issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and its institution on national minorities were discussed.

President Emomali Rahmon declared that Tajikistan's cooperation with the Organization is open and constructive, and we appreciate the work of the High Commissioner in strengthening mutual trust, social unity and understanding of human rights.

It was emphasized that our policy is aimed at comprehensive strengthening of internal stability, as well as tolerance between nations and religions. The Government of Tajikistan takes specific measures to ensure the rights and freedoms of all its citizens, regardless of nationality, race, religion and language.

During the meeting, attention was paid to the issue of bilateral relations in the areas of strengthening international cooperation in the field of human rights, especially within the framework of international organizations and human rights institutions, including issues of national minorities, development of education, culture and languages.

Other issues of interest were touched upon as well.