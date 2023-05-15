Saints & Sinners Founders Michael and Diana Wilson
Awarded in Beauty Entrepreneur Category at 27th Annual FGI Rising Star AwardsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A full house celebrated emerging talent at Fashion Group International’s 27th Annual Rising Star Awards held at the Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers in New York on Monday, May 8th, along with keynote speaker Patricia Field and other notables. Founders Michael and Diana Wilson of Saints & Sinners Haircare took home the coveted FGI Rising Star for Beauty Entrepreneur. Jessica Matlin, Moda Operandi Director of Beauty and co-host of the “Fat Mascara” podcast presented the award.
It is our honor to welcome the fashion industry to the FGI Rising Star Awards each year and to celebrate such promising new talent in fashion and related sectors,” said Maryanne Grisz, Fashion Group International President and CEO. “FGI’s mission is to support the industry and our members, whether well-established or emerging talent. Over the years, past FGI Rising Star honorees have risen to become some of the leading voices in the business, and I cannot wait to cheer on our FGI Rising Stars in their next successes.”
Michael & Diana Wilson, the duo behind cult haircare brand Saints & Sinners, epitomize the perfect harmony of not only a personal but corporate marriage. Michael with his proven knowledge, background and expertise in sales & finance and Diana’s intimate knowledge of the creative process and innate product development prowess.
The annual FGI Rising Star Awards event is a vital extension of FGI’s ongoing mission to connect and support the global fashion diaspora with vital career resources and connections for long term success. Past Rising Star Awards winners have gone on to great acclaim and success, including Jason Wu, Tory Burch, Joseph Altuzarra, Phillip Lim, Brandon Maxwell, Thom Brown, Bond No. 9, Warby Parker, Dylan Lauren of Dylan’s Candy Bar, and Jennifer Fleiss and Jennifer Hyman of Rent the Runway, to name a few.
Founded in 1928 by a group of seventeen women leaders, with original charters including Helena Rubenstein, Eleanor Roosevelt, Edith Head, and other renowned fashion icons, Fashion Group International (FGI) was established as an industry forum for career advancement. Today, the non-profit organization remains dedicated to connecting and supporting fashion professionals at every level, from startups to seasoned professionals. By providing access, education, and connection, FGI seeks to spark creativity, fuel innovation, and advance the business of fashion.
Saints & Sinners is available at www.realsaintsandsinners.com, Holt Renfrew, Amazon and select salons and spas throughout Canada and the United States.
