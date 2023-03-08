Submit Release
Saints & Sinners Founders Honored as Finalists by Fashion Group International

Beauty Entrepreneurs Michael and Diana Wilson

RENO, NEVADA, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fashion Group International, a worldwide membership organization comprised of industry leaders in the fashion, beauty, lifestyle and retail sectors, have selected Saints & Sinners Founders Michael & Diana Wilson as finalists in The 27th Annual Rising Star Awards being held May 8, 2023 in New York.

Michael & Diana Wilson, the husband and wife duo behind cult haircare brand Saints & Sinners, epitomize the perfect harmony of not only a personal but corporate marriage. Michael with his knowledge, background and expertise in sales & finance and Diana’s intimate knowledge of the creative process and innate product development prowess.

The Rising Star Awards celebrate the extraordinary accomplishments of emerging talents whose creativity and vision are recognized. Categories include Fashion Apparel, Fine Jewelry, Accessories, Collaborations, Beauty, Sustainability and the Hilldun Business Innovation Award. Tickets are available at www.fgi.org

Saints & Sinners is available at www.realsaintsandsinners.com, Holt Renfrew, Amazon and select salons and spas throughout Canada and the United States.

