Saints & Sinners Superfresh Divine Dry Shampoo® Named Favorite Dry Shampoo, Makes TODAY Show Cameo

Award-Winning Superfresh Divine Dry Shampoo

“If you think all dry shampoos are created equal, this one will change your mind..." says TODAY contributor Sarah Eggenberger.

As a family owned brand, our products are truly a labor of love. We are committed to every detail and providing a luxurious, high-performing experience without the toxins every, single, time.” — Diana Wilson, Saints & Sinners Chief Creative Officer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lights, Camera, SUPERFRESH! Luxury Performance, No Bad Stuffbrand Saints & Sinners is proud to announce Superfresh Divine Dry Shampoo® has been named NewBeauty Magazine’s Reader’s Choice for Favorite Dry Shampoo . “We are so proud of this product and honored by the recognition,” says Diana Wilson, Saints & Sinners Chief Creative Officer. “Our products are designed to outperform without sacrificing safety and integrity by relying on harmful ingredients such as talc.” Saints & Sinners, known for unparalleled, high performing formulas focuses on a toxin free approach to all bespoke formulations. Residue free Superfresh Divine Dry Shampooabsorbs oil & sebum and its proprietary Wicked Jardín fragrance with notes of bergamot, mandarin orange and green jasmine leave you decadently refreshed.Superfresh Divine Dry Shampoowas recently featured on the TODAY Show “Best In Beauty” segment. Says Sarah Eggenberger NewBeauty's Senior-Editor-at-Large and TODAY contributor, “If you think all dry shampoos are created equal, this one will change your mind, Saints & Sinners Superfresh removes oil and buildup without dulling shine or leaving residue. Hair feels clean, light and swishable — not coated. Plus, the scent, a soft blend of linen and citrus quietly announces that you’ve got your life together, even if it’s been three days since wash day.”To celebrate, Saints & Sinners is offering a complimentary Superfresh Divine Dry Shampooon all Saints & Sinners orders during the month of November using code SUPERFRESH at check out.Saints & Sinners Superfresh Divine Dry Shampoois available at www.realsaintsandsinners.com , Amazon Premium Beauty, Holt Renfrew and select Luxury Retailers and Sinnergy Salons throughout Canada and the United States.For additional information please contact Jonesy Vazquez at contact@realsaintsandsinners.com.

