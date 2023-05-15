Submit Release
MEETING NOTICE: Nutrient Management Advisory Committee to meeting on Thursday, June 1, 2023

ANNAPOLIS, MD- A meeting of the Nutrient Management Advisory Committee will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the lower level conference rooms at the Maryland Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis, MD 21401.  The meeting will be held in-person with a call-in option available, however, in-person participation is requested.  The purpose of this meeting is to discuss Nutrient Management Plan writing. If you are unable to attend, please consider sending a representative from your organization to ensure proper representation. For additional information or questions, please contact MDA Nutrient Management Program Administrator Dwight Dotterer 410-841-5877.

###

